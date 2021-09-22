Construction Repair Composites Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2027 | Sika, Mapei SpA, Fosroc

“

The report titled Global Construction Repair Composites Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Construction Repair Composites market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Construction Repair Composites market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Construction Repair Composites market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Construction Repair Composites market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Construction Repair Composites report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Construction Repair Composites report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Construction Repair Composites market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Construction Repair Composites market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Construction Repair Composites market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Construction Repair Composites market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Construction Repair Composites market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Sika, Mapei SpA, Fosroc, Master Builders Solutions, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., Fyfe, DowAksa, Dextra Group, Chomarat Group, Sireg Geotech S.r.l., Owens Corning

Market Segmentation by Product:

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Bridge

Silo Flue Pipe

Others



The Construction Repair Composites Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Construction Repair Composites market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Construction Repair Composites market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Construction Repair Composites market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Construction Repair Composites industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Construction Repair Composites market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Construction Repair Composites market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Construction Repair Composites market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Construction Repair Composites Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Construction Repair Composites Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Glass Fiber

1.2.3 Carbon Fiber

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Construction Repair Composites Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Bridge

1.3.3 Silo Flue Pipe

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Construction Repair Composites Production

2.1 Global Construction Repair Composites Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Construction Repair Composites Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Construction Repair Composites Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Construction Repair Composites Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Construction Repair Composites Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Construction Repair Composites Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Construction Repair Composites Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Construction Repair Composites Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Construction Repair Composites Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Construction Repair Composites Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Construction Repair Composites Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Construction Repair Composites Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Construction Repair Composites Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Construction Repair Composites Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Construction Repair Composites Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Construction Repair Composites Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Construction Repair Composites Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Construction Repair Composites Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Construction Repair Composites Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Construction Repair Composites Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Construction Repair Composites Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Construction Repair Composites Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Construction Repair Composites Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Construction Repair Composites Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Construction Repair Composites Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Construction Repair Composites Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Construction Repair Composites Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Construction Repair Composites Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Construction Repair Composites Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Construction Repair Composites Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Construction Repair Composites Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Construction Repair Composites Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Construction Repair Composites Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Construction Repair Composites Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Construction Repair Composites Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Construction Repair Composites Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Construction Repair Composites Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Construction Repair Composites Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Construction Repair Composites Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Construction Repair Composites Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Construction Repair Composites Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Construction Repair Composites Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Construction Repair Composites Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Construction Repair Composites Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Construction Repair Composites Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Construction Repair Composites Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Construction Repair Composites Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Construction Repair Composites Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Construction Repair Composites Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Construction Repair Composites Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Construction Repair Composites Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Construction Repair Composites Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Construction Repair Composites Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Construction Repair Composites Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Construction Repair Composites Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Construction Repair Composites Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Construction Repair Composites Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Construction Repair Composites Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Construction Repair Composites Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Construction Repair Composites Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Construction Repair Composites Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Construction Repair Composites Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Construction Repair Composites Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Construction Repair Composites Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Construction Repair Composites Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Construction Repair Composites Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Construction Repair Composites Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Construction Repair Composites Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Construction Repair Composites Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Construction Repair Composites Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Construction Repair Composites Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Construction Repair Composites Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Construction Repair Composites Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Construction Repair Composites Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Construction Repair Composites Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Construction Repair Composites Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Construction Repair Composites Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Construction Repair Composites Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Construction Repair Composites Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Construction Repair Composites Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Construction Repair Composites Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Construction Repair Composites Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Construction Repair Composites Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Construction Repair Composites Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Construction Repair Composites Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Construction Repair Composites Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Construction Repair Composites Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Construction Repair Composites Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Construction Repair Composites Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Construction Repair Composites Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Construction Repair Composites Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Construction Repair Composites Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Construction Repair Composites Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Construction Repair Composites Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Sika

12.1.1 Sika Corporation Information

12.1.2 Sika Overview

12.1.3 Sika Construction Repair Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Sika Construction Repair Composites Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Sika Recent Developments

12.2 Mapei SpA

12.2.1 Mapei SpA Corporation Information

12.2.2 Mapei SpA Overview

12.2.3 Mapei SpA Construction Repair Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Mapei SpA Construction Repair Composites Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Mapei SpA Recent Developments

12.3 Fosroc

12.3.1 Fosroc Corporation Information

12.3.2 Fosroc Overview

12.3.3 Fosroc Construction Repair Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Fosroc Construction Repair Composites Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Fosroc Recent Developments

12.4 Master Builders Solutions

12.4.1 Master Builders Solutions Corporation Information

12.4.2 Master Builders Solutions Overview

12.4.3 Master Builders Solutions Construction Repair Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Master Builders Solutions Construction Repair Composites Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Master Builders Solutions Recent Developments

12.5 Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc.

12.5.1 Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc. Corporation Information

12.5.2 Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc. Overview

12.5.3 Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc. Construction Repair Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc. Construction Repair Composites Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc. Recent Developments

12.6 Fyfe

12.6.1 Fyfe Corporation Information

12.6.2 Fyfe Overview

12.6.3 Fyfe Construction Repair Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Fyfe Construction Repair Composites Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Fyfe Recent Developments

12.7 DowAksa

12.7.1 DowAksa Corporation Information

12.7.2 DowAksa Overview

12.7.3 DowAksa Construction Repair Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 DowAksa Construction Repair Composites Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 DowAksa Recent Developments

12.8 Dextra Group

12.8.1 Dextra Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 Dextra Group Overview

12.8.3 Dextra Group Construction Repair Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Dextra Group Construction Repair Composites Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Dextra Group Recent Developments

12.9 Chomarat Group

12.9.1 Chomarat Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 Chomarat Group Overview

12.9.3 Chomarat Group Construction Repair Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Chomarat Group Construction Repair Composites Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Chomarat Group Recent Developments

12.10 Sireg Geotech S.r.l.

12.10.1 Sireg Geotech S.r.l. Corporation Information

12.10.2 Sireg Geotech S.r.l. Overview

12.10.3 Sireg Geotech S.r.l. Construction Repair Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Sireg Geotech S.r.l. Construction Repair Composites Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Sireg Geotech S.r.l. Recent Developments

12.11 Owens Corning

12.11.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

12.11.2 Owens Corning Overview

12.11.3 Owens Corning Construction Repair Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Owens Corning Construction Repair Composites Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Owens Corning Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Construction Repair Composites Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Construction Repair Composites Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Construction Repair Composites Production Mode & Process

13.4 Construction Repair Composites Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Construction Repair Composites Sales Channels

13.4.2 Construction Repair Composites Distributors

13.5 Construction Repair Composites Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Construction Repair Composites Industry Trends

14.2 Construction Repair Composites Market Drivers

14.3 Construction Repair Composites Market Challenges

14.4 Construction Repair Composites Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Construction Repair Composites Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”