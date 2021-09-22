Acroleic Acid Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2027 | Basf, DowDuPont, Nippon Shokubai

“

The report titled Global Acroleic Acid Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Acroleic Acid market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Acroleic Acid market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Acroleic Acid market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Acroleic Acid market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Acroleic Acid report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Acroleic Acid report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Acroleic Acid market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Acroleic Acid market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Acroleic Acid market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Acroleic Acid market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Acroleic Acid market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Basf, DowDuPont, Nippon Shokubai, Akema, Formosa, LG Chem, Mitsubishi Chem, Toagosei, Sasol, Hexion, Idemitsu Kosan, Jiangsu Jurong, HUAYI, Satellite, Basf-YPC, Sanmu Group, Shandong Kaitai, CNOOC, ChemChina, CNPC, Eastern Petr

Market Segmentation by Product:

Acrylic Acid 100%

Acrylic Acid 80%

Acrylic Acid/Toluene



Market Segmentation by Application:

Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP)

Dispersants

Flocculants

Thickening Agents

Adhesives

Others



The Acroleic Acid Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Acroleic Acid market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Acroleic Acid market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Acroleic Acid market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Acroleic Acid industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Acroleic Acid market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Acroleic Acid market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Acroleic Acid market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Acroleic Acid Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Acroleic Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Acrylic Acid 100%

1.2.3 Acrylic Acid 80%

1.2.4 Acrylic Acid/Toluene

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Acroleic Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP)

1.3.3 Dispersants

1.3.4 Flocculants

1.3.5 Thickening Agents

1.3.6 Adhesives

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Acroleic Acid Production

2.1 Global Acroleic Acid Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Acroleic Acid Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Acroleic Acid Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Acroleic Acid Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Acroleic Acid Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Acroleic Acid Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Acroleic Acid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Acroleic Acid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Acroleic Acid Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Acroleic Acid Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Acroleic Acid Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Acroleic Acid Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Acroleic Acid Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Acroleic Acid Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Acroleic Acid Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Acroleic Acid Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Acroleic Acid Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Acroleic Acid Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Acroleic Acid Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Acroleic Acid Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Acroleic Acid Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Acroleic Acid Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Acroleic Acid Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Acroleic Acid Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Acroleic Acid Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Acroleic Acid Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Acroleic Acid Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Acroleic Acid Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Acroleic Acid Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Acroleic Acid Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Acroleic Acid Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Acroleic Acid Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Acroleic Acid Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Acroleic Acid Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Acroleic Acid Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Acroleic Acid Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Acroleic Acid Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Acroleic Acid Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Acroleic Acid Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Acroleic Acid Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Acroleic Acid Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Acroleic Acid Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Acroleic Acid Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Acroleic Acid Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Acroleic Acid Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Acroleic Acid Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Acroleic Acid Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Acroleic Acid Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Acroleic Acid Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Acroleic Acid Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Acroleic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Acroleic Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Acroleic Acid Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Acroleic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Acroleic Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Acroleic Acid Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Acroleic Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Acroleic Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Acroleic Acid Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Acroleic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Acroleic Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Acroleic Acid Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Acroleic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Acroleic Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Acroleic Acid Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Acroleic Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Acroleic Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Acroleic Acid Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Acroleic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Acroleic Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Acroleic Acid Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Acroleic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Acroleic Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Acroleic Acid Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Acroleic Acid Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Acroleic Acid Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Acroleic Acid Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Acroleic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Acroleic Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Acroleic Acid Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Acroleic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Acroleic Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Acroleic Acid Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Acroleic Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Acroleic Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

10.3.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Acroleic Acid Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Acroleic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Acroleic Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Acroleic Acid Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Acroleic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Acroleic Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Acroleic Acid Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Acroleic Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Acroleic Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Basf

12.1.1 Basf Corporation Information

12.1.2 Basf Overview

12.1.3 Basf Acroleic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Basf Acroleic Acid Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Basf Recent Developments

12.2 DowDuPont

12.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.2.2 DowDuPont Overview

12.2.3 DowDuPont Acroleic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 DowDuPont Acroleic Acid Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Developments

12.3 Nippon Shokubai

12.3.1 Nippon Shokubai Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nippon Shokubai Overview

12.3.3 Nippon Shokubai Acroleic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Nippon Shokubai Acroleic Acid Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Nippon Shokubai Recent Developments

12.4 Akema

12.4.1 Akema Corporation Information

12.4.2 Akema Overview

12.4.3 Akema Acroleic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Akema Acroleic Acid Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Akema Recent Developments

12.5 Formosa

12.5.1 Formosa Corporation Information

12.5.2 Formosa Overview

12.5.3 Formosa Acroleic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Formosa Acroleic Acid Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Formosa Recent Developments

12.6 LG Chem

12.6.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

12.6.2 LG Chem Overview

12.6.3 LG Chem Acroleic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 LG Chem Acroleic Acid Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 LG Chem Recent Developments

12.7 Mitsubishi Chem

12.7.1 Mitsubishi Chem Corporation Information

12.7.2 Mitsubishi Chem Overview

12.7.3 Mitsubishi Chem Acroleic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Mitsubishi Chem Acroleic Acid Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Mitsubishi Chem Recent Developments

12.8 Toagosei

12.8.1 Toagosei Corporation Information

12.8.2 Toagosei Overview

12.8.3 Toagosei Acroleic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Toagosei Acroleic Acid Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Toagosei Recent Developments

12.9 Sasol

12.9.1 Sasol Corporation Information

12.9.2 Sasol Overview

12.9.3 Sasol Acroleic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Sasol Acroleic Acid Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Sasol Recent Developments

12.10 Hexion

12.10.1 Hexion Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hexion Overview

12.10.3 Hexion Acroleic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Hexion Acroleic Acid Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Hexion Recent Developments

12.11 Idemitsu Kosan

12.11.1 Idemitsu Kosan Corporation Information

12.11.2 Idemitsu Kosan Overview

12.11.3 Idemitsu Kosan Acroleic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Idemitsu Kosan Acroleic Acid Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Idemitsu Kosan Recent Developments

12.12 Jiangsu Jurong

12.12.1 Jiangsu Jurong Corporation Information

12.12.2 Jiangsu Jurong Overview

12.12.3 Jiangsu Jurong Acroleic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Jiangsu Jurong Acroleic Acid Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 Jiangsu Jurong Recent Developments

12.13 HUAYI

12.13.1 HUAYI Corporation Information

12.13.2 HUAYI Overview

12.13.3 HUAYI Acroleic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 HUAYI Acroleic Acid Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 HUAYI Recent Developments

12.14 Satellite

12.14.1 Satellite Corporation Information

12.14.2 Satellite Overview

12.14.3 Satellite Acroleic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Satellite Acroleic Acid Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 Satellite Recent Developments

12.15 Basf-YPC

12.15.1 Basf-YPC Corporation Information

12.15.2 Basf-YPC Overview

12.15.3 Basf-YPC Acroleic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Basf-YPC Acroleic Acid Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 Basf-YPC Recent Developments

12.16 Sanmu Group

12.16.1 Sanmu Group Corporation Information

12.16.2 Sanmu Group Overview

12.16.3 Sanmu Group Acroleic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Sanmu Group Acroleic Acid Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.16.5 Sanmu Group Recent Developments

12.17 Shandong Kaitai

12.17.1 Shandong Kaitai Corporation Information

12.17.2 Shandong Kaitai Overview

12.17.3 Shandong Kaitai Acroleic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Shandong Kaitai Acroleic Acid Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.17.5 Shandong Kaitai Recent Developments

12.18 CNOOC

12.18.1 CNOOC Corporation Information

12.18.2 CNOOC Overview

12.18.3 CNOOC Acroleic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 CNOOC Acroleic Acid Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.18.5 CNOOC Recent Developments

12.19 ChemChina

12.19.1 ChemChina Corporation Information

12.19.2 ChemChina Overview

12.19.3 ChemChina Acroleic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 ChemChina Acroleic Acid Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.19.5 ChemChina Recent Developments

12.20 CNPC

12.20.1 CNPC Corporation Information

12.20.2 CNPC Overview

12.20.3 CNPC Acroleic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 CNPC Acroleic Acid Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.20.5 CNPC Recent Developments

12.21 Eastern Petr

12.21.1 Eastern Petr Corporation Information

12.21.2 Eastern Petr Overview

12.21.3 Eastern Petr Acroleic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Eastern Petr Acroleic Acid Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.21.5 Eastern Petr Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Acroleic Acid Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Acroleic Acid Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Acroleic Acid Production Mode & Process

13.4 Acroleic Acid Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Acroleic Acid Sales Channels

13.4.2 Acroleic Acid Distributors

13.5 Acroleic Acid Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Acroleic Acid Industry Trends

14.2 Acroleic Acid Market Drivers

14.3 Acroleic Acid Market Challenges

14.4 Acroleic Acid Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Acroleic Acid Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”