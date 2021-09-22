Pocket Compasses Market Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure | Research Report 2027 | Silva, Brunton, Ritchie Navigation

“

The report titled Global Pocket Compasses Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Pocket Compasses market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Pocket Compasses market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Pocket Compasses market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Pocket Compasses market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Pocket Compasses report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Pocket Compasses report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Pocket Compasses market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Pocket Compasses market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Pocket Compasses market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Pocket Compasses market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Pocket Compasses market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Silva, Brunton, Ritchie Navigation, Kasper & Richter, SUUNTO, Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine B.V, TRU-NORD, MecArmy, Prometheus Design Werx, Cammenga, Bushnell Outdoor Products, Dalvey Limited, Sir Jack’s, SIRS Navigation

Market Segmentation by Product:

Magnetic Compass

Non-magnetic Compasses



Market Segmentation by Application:

Commercial Outdoor Use

Professional Use



The Pocket Compasses Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Pocket Compasses market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Pocket Compasses market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Pocket Compasses market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Pocket Compasses industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Pocket Compasses market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Pocket Compasses market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pocket Compasses market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Pocket Compasses Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Pocket Compasses Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Magnetic Compass

1.2.3 Non-magnetic Compasses

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Pocket Compasses Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Commercial Outdoor Use

1.3.3 Professional Use

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Pocket Compasses Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Pocket Compasses Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Pocket Compasses Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Pocket Compasses Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Pocket Compasses Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Pocket Compasses Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Pocket Compasses Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Pocket Compasses Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Pocket Compasses Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Pocket Compasses Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Pocket Compasses Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Pocket Compasses Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pocket Compasses Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Pocket Compasses Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Pocket Compasses Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Pocket Compasses Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pocket Compasses Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Pocket Compasses Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Pocket Compasses Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Pocket Compasses Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Pocket Compasses Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Pocket Compasses Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Pocket Compasses Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Pocket Compasses Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Pocket Compasses Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Pocket Compasses Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Pocket Compasses Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Pocket Compasses Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Pocket Compasses Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Pocket Compasses Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Pocket Compasses Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Pocket Compasses Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Pocket Compasses Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Pocket Compasses Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Pocket Compasses Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Pocket Compasses Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Pocket Compasses Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Pocket Compasses Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Pocket Compasses Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Pocket Compasses Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Pocket Compasses Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Pocket Compasses Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Pocket Compasses Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Pocket Compasses Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Pocket Compasses Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Pocket Compasses Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Pocket Compasses Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Pocket Compasses Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Pocket Compasses Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Pocket Compasses Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Pocket Compasses Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Pocket Compasses Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Pocket Compasses Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Pocket Compasses Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Pocket Compasses Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Pocket Compasses Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Pocket Compasses Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Pocket Compasses Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Pocket Compasses Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Pocket Compasses Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Pocket Compasses Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Pocket Compasses Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Pocket Compasses Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Pocket Compasses Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Pocket Compasses Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Pocket Compasses Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Pocket Compasses Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Pocket Compasses Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Pocket Compasses Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Pocket Compasses Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Pocket Compasses Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Pocket Compasses Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Pocket Compasses Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Pocket Compasses Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Pocket Compasses Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Pocket Compasses Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Pocket Compasses Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Pocket Compasses Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Pocket Compasses Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Pocket Compasses Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Pocket Compasses Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Pocket Compasses Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pocket Compasses Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pocket Compasses Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Pocket Compasses Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Pocket Compasses Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Pocket Compasses Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Silva

11.1.1 Silva Corporation Information

11.1.2 Silva Overview

11.1.3 Silva Pocket Compasses Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Silva Pocket Compasses Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 Silva Recent Developments

11.2 Brunton

11.2.1 Brunton Corporation Information

11.2.2 Brunton Overview

11.2.3 Brunton Pocket Compasses Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Brunton Pocket Compasses Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 Brunton Recent Developments

11.3 Ritchie Navigation

11.3.1 Ritchie Navigation Corporation Information

11.3.2 Ritchie Navigation Overview

11.3.3 Ritchie Navigation Pocket Compasses Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Ritchie Navigation Pocket Compasses Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 Ritchie Navigation Recent Developments

11.4 Kasper & Richter

11.4.1 Kasper & Richter Corporation Information

11.4.2 Kasper & Richter Overview

11.4.3 Kasper & Richter Pocket Compasses Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Kasper & Richter Pocket Compasses Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 Kasper & Richter Recent Developments

11.5 SUUNTO

11.5.1 SUUNTO Corporation Information

11.5.2 SUUNTO Overview

11.5.3 SUUNTO Pocket Compasses Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 SUUNTO Pocket Compasses Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 SUUNTO Recent Developments

11.6 Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine B.V

11.6.1 Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine B.V Corporation Information

11.6.2 Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine B.V Overview

11.6.3 Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine B.V Pocket Compasses Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine B.V Pocket Compasses Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine B.V Recent Developments

11.7 TRU-NORD

11.7.1 TRU-NORD Corporation Information

11.7.2 TRU-NORD Overview

11.7.3 TRU-NORD Pocket Compasses Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 TRU-NORD Pocket Compasses Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 TRU-NORD Recent Developments

11.8 MecArmy

11.8.1 MecArmy Corporation Information

11.8.2 MecArmy Overview

11.8.3 MecArmy Pocket Compasses Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 MecArmy Pocket Compasses Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 MecArmy Recent Developments

11.9 Prometheus Design Werx

11.9.1 Prometheus Design Werx Corporation Information

11.9.2 Prometheus Design Werx Overview

11.9.3 Prometheus Design Werx Pocket Compasses Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Prometheus Design Werx Pocket Compasses Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 Prometheus Design Werx Recent Developments

11.10 Cammenga

11.10.1 Cammenga Corporation Information

11.10.2 Cammenga Overview

11.10.3 Cammenga Pocket Compasses Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Cammenga Pocket Compasses Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.10.5 Cammenga Recent Developments

11.11 Bushnell Outdoor Products

11.11.1 Bushnell Outdoor Products Corporation Information

11.11.2 Bushnell Outdoor Products Overview

11.11.3 Bushnell Outdoor Products Pocket Compasses Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Bushnell Outdoor Products Pocket Compasses Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.11.5 Bushnell Outdoor Products Recent Developments

11.12 Dalvey Limited

11.12.1 Dalvey Limited Corporation Information

11.12.2 Dalvey Limited Overview

11.12.3 Dalvey Limited Pocket Compasses Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Dalvey Limited Pocket Compasses Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.12.5 Dalvey Limited Recent Developments

11.13 Sir Jack’s

11.13.1 Sir Jack’s Corporation Information

11.13.2 Sir Jack’s Overview

11.13.3 Sir Jack’s Pocket Compasses Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Sir Jack’s Pocket Compasses Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.13.5 Sir Jack’s Recent Developments

11.14 SIRS Navigation

11.14.1 SIRS Navigation Corporation Information

11.14.2 SIRS Navigation Overview

11.14.3 SIRS Navigation Pocket Compasses Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 SIRS Navigation Pocket Compasses Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.14.5 SIRS Navigation Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Pocket Compasses Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Pocket Compasses Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Pocket Compasses Production Mode & Process

12.4 Pocket Compasses Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Pocket Compasses Sales Channels

12.4.2 Pocket Compasses Distributors

12.5 Pocket Compasses Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Pocket Compasses Industry Trends

13.2 Pocket Compasses Market Drivers

13.3 Pocket Compasses Market Challenges

13.4 Pocket Compasses Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Pocket Compasses Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”