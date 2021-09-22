Striking Tools Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2021 | Infar Industrial Co., Ltd, Fiskars

“

The report titled Global Striking Tools Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Striking Tools market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Striking Tools market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Striking Tools market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Striking Tools market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Striking Tools report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Striking Tools report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Striking Tools market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Striking Tools market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Striking Tools market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Striking Tools market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Striking Tools market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Infar Industrial Co., Ltd, Fiskars, Powerbuilt Tools, Bon Tool, Coulee Hardware, Grainger, Ashbel Merrel Leonard, GENIUS TOOLS USA, CS Unitec, Luna Tools, ROBIN Tools, Wilton, GARANT, CRAFTSMAN, STANLEY

Market Segmentation by Product:

Hammers

Hatchets

Mallets



Market Segmentation by Application:

Household

Commercial

Public



The Striking Tools Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Striking Tools market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Striking Tools market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Striking Tools market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Striking Tools industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Striking Tools market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Striking Tools market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Striking Tools market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Striking Tools Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Striking Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Hammers

1.2.3 Hatchets

1.2.4 Mallets

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Striking Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Public

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Striking Tools Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Striking Tools Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Striking Tools Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Striking Tools, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Striking Tools Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Striking Tools Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Striking Tools Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Striking Tools Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Striking Tools Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Striking Tools Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Striking Tools Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Striking Tools Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Striking Tools Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Striking Tools Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Striking Tools Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Striking Tools Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Striking Tools Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Striking Tools Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Striking Tools Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Striking Tools Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Striking Tools Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Striking Tools Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Striking Tools Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Striking Tools Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Striking Tools Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Striking Tools Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Striking Tools Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Striking Tools Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Striking Tools Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Striking Tools Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Striking Tools Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Striking Tools Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Striking Tools Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Striking Tools Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Striking Tools Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Striking Tools Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Striking Tools Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Striking Tools Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Striking Tools Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Striking Tools Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Striking Tools Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Striking Tools Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Striking Tools Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Striking Tools Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Striking Tools Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Striking Tools Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Striking Tools Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Striking Tools Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Striking Tools Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Striking Tools Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Striking Tools Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Striking Tools Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Striking Tools Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Striking Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Striking Tools Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Striking Tools Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Striking Tools Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Striking Tools Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Striking Tools Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Striking Tools Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Striking Tools Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Striking Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Striking Tools Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Striking Tools Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Striking Tools Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Striking Tools Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Striking Tools Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Striking Tools Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Striking Tools Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Striking Tools Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Striking Tools Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Striking Tools Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Striking Tools Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Striking Tools Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Striking Tools Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Striking Tools Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Striking Tools Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Striking Tools Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Striking Tools Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Striking Tools Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Striking Tools Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

10.2.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Striking Tools Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Striking Tools Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Striking Tools Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Striking Tools Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.2 Fiskars

12.2.1 Fiskars Corporation Information

12.2.2 Fiskars Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Fiskars Striking Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Fiskars Striking Tools Products Offered

12.2.5 Fiskars Recent Development

12.3 Powerbuilt Tools

12.3.1 Powerbuilt Tools Corporation Information

12.3.2 Powerbuilt Tools Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Powerbuilt Tools Striking Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Powerbuilt Tools Striking Tools Products Offered

12.3.5 Powerbuilt Tools Recent Development

12.4 Bon Tool

12.4.1 Bon Tool Corporation Information

12.4.2 Bon Tool Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Bon Tool Striking Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Bon Tool Striking Tools Products Offered

12.4.5 Bon Tool Recent Development

12.5 Coulee Hardware

12.5.1 Coulee Hardware Corporation Information

12.5.2 Coulee Hardware Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Coulee Hardware Striking Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Coulee Hardware Striking Tools Products Offered

12.5.5 Coulee Hardware Recent Development

12.6 Grainger

12.6.1 Grainger Corporation Information

12.6.2 Grainger Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Grainger Striking Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Grainger Striking Tools Products Offered

12.6.5 Grainger Recent Development

12.7 Ashbel Merrel Leonard

12.7.1 Ashbel Merrel Leonard Corporation Information

12.7.2 Ashbel Merrel Leonard Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Ashbel Merrel Leonard Striking Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Ashbel Merrel Leonard Striking Tools Products Offered

12.7.5 Ashbel Merrel Leonard Recent Development

12.8 GENIUS TOOLS USA

12.8.1 GENIUS TOOLS USA Corporation Information

12.8.2 GENIUS TOOLS USA Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 GENIUS TOOLS USA Striking Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 GENIUS TOOLS USA Striking Tools Products Offered

12.8.5 GENIUS TOOLS USA Recent Development

12.9 CS Unitec

12.9.1 CS Unitec Corporation Information

12.9.2 CS Unitec Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 CS Unitec Striking Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 CS Unitec Striking Tools Products Offered

12.9.5 CS Unitec Recent Development

12.10 Luna Tools

12.10.1 Luna Tools Corporation Information

12.10.2 Luna Tools Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Luna Tools Striking Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Luna Tools Striking Tools Products Offered

12.10.5 Luna Tools Recent Development

12.12 Wilton

12.12.1 Wilton Corporation Information

12.12.2 Wilton Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Wilton Striking Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Wilton Products Offered

12.12.5 Wilton Recent Development

12.13 GARANT

12.13.1 GARANT Corporation Information

12.13.2 GARANT Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 GARANT Striking Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 GARANT Products Offered

12.13.5 GARANT Recent Development

12.14 CRAFTSMAN

12.14.1 CRAFTSMAN Corporation Information

12.14.2 CRAFTSMAN Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 CRAFTSMAN Striking Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 CRAFTSMAN Products Offered

12.14.5 CRAFTSMAN Recent Development

12.15 STANLEY

12.15.1 STANLEY Corporation Information

12.15.2 STANLEY Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 STANLEY Striking Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 STANLEY Products Offered

12.15.5 STANLEY Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Striking Tools Industry Trends

13.2 Striking Tools Market Drivers

13.3 Striking Tools Market Challenges

13.4 Striking Tools Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Striking Tools Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

