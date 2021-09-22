Adhesive Papers Market overview, Ongoing Trends, Latest Advancement and Demand 2021 to 2027 | Avery Dennison, Coveris, CCL Industries

“

The report titled Global Adhesive Papers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Adhesive Papers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Adhesive Papers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Adhesive Papers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Adhesive Papers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Adhesive Papers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Adhesive Papers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Adhesive Papers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Adhesive Papers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Adhesive Papers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Adhesive Papers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Adhesive Papers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Avery Dennison, Coveris, CCL Industries, Adestor, UPM Raflatac, Schades, Constantia Flexibles, Lintec, Fuji Seal International, PMC Label Materials, Thai KK, Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech, Shanghai Jinda Plastic, Zhongshan Fuzhou Adhesive Products, Zhulin Weiye, Zhengwei Printing, Suzhou Jiangtian Packaging & Printing

Market Segmentation by Product:

Flexographic Printing

Letterpress Printing



Market Segmentation by Application:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Retailers and Supermarkets

Logistics

Industrial Labels



The Adhesive Papers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Adhesive Papers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Adhesive Papers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Adhesive Papers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Adhesive Papers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Adhesive Papers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Adhesive Papers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Adhesive Papers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Adhesive Papers Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Adhesive Papers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Flexographic Printing

1.2.3 Letterpress Printing

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Adhesive Papers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food & Beverages

1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.4 Personal Care

1.3.5 Retailers and Supermarkets

1.3.6 Logistics

1.3.7 Industrial Labels

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Adhesive Papers Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Adhesive Papers Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Adhesive Papers Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Adhesive Papers, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Adhesive Papers Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Adhesive Papers Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Adhesive Papers Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Adhesive Papers Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Adhesive Papers Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Adhesive Papers Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Adhesive Papers Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Adhesive Papers Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Adhesive Papers Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Adhesive Papers Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Adhesive Papers Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Adhesive Papers Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Adhesive Papers Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Adhesive Papers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Adhesive Papers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Adhesive Papers Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Adhesive Papers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Adhesive Papers Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Adhesive Papers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Adhesive Papers Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Adhesive Papers Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Adhesive Papers Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Adhesive Papers Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Adhesive Papers Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Adhesive Papers Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Adhesive Papers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Adhesive Papers Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Adhesive Papers Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Adhesive Papers Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Adhesive Papers Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Adhesive Papers Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Adhesive Papers Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Adhesive Papers Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Adhesive Papers Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Adhesive Papers Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Adhesive Papers Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Adhesive Papers Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Adhesive Papers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Adhesive Papers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Adhesive Papers Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Adhesive Papers Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Adhesive Papers Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Adhesive Papers Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Adhesive Papers Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Adhesive Papers Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Adhesive Papers Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Adhesive Papers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Adhesive Papers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Adhesive Papers Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Adhesive Papers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Adhesive Papers Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Adhesive Papers Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Adhesive Papers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Adhesive Papers Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Adhesive Papers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Adhesive Papers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Adhesive Papers Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Adhesive Papers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Adhesive Papers Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Adhesive Papers Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Adhesive Papers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Adhesive Papers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Adhesive Papers Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Adhesive Papers Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Adhesive Papers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Adhesive Papers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Adhesive Papers Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Adhesive Papers Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Adhesive Papers Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Adhesive Papers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Adhesive Papers Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Adhesive Papers Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Adhesive Papers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Adhesive Papers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Adhesive Papers Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Adhesive Papers Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Adhesive Papers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Papers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Papers Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Papers Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Papers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Avery Dennison

12.1.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information

12.1.2 Avery Dennison Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Avery Dennison Adhesive Papers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Avery Dennison Adhesive Papers Products Offered

12.1.5 Avery Dennison Recent Development

12.2 Coveris

12.2.1 Coveris Corporation Information

12.2.2 Coveris Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Coveris Adhesive Papers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Coveris Adhesive Papers Products Offered

12.2.5 Coveris Recent Development

12.3 CCL Industries

12.3.1 CCL Industries Corporation Information

12.3.2 CCL Industries Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 CCL Industries Adhesive Papers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 CCL Industries Adhesive Papers Products Offered

12.3.5 CCL Industries Recent Development

12.4 Adestor

12.4.1 Adestor Corporation Information

12.4.2 Adestor Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Adestor Adhesive Papers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Adestor Adhesive Papers Products Offered

12.4.5 Adestor Recent Development

12.5 UPM Raflatac

12.5.1 UPM Raflatac Corporation Information

12.5.2 UPM Raflatac Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 UPM Raflatac Adhesive Papers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 UPM Raflatac Adhesive Papers Products Offered

12.5.5 UPM Raflatac Recent Development

12.6 Schades

12.6.1 Schades Corporation Information

12.6.2 Schades Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Schades Adhesive Papers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Schades Adhesive Papers Products Offered

12.6.5 Schades Recent Development

12.7 Constantia Flexibles

12.7.1 Constantia Flexibles Corporation Information

12.7.2 Constantia Flexibles Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Constantia Flexibles Adhesive Papers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Constantia Flexibles Adhesive Papers Products Offered

12.7.5 Constantia Flexibles Recent Development

12.8 Lintec

12.8.1 Lintec Corporation Information

12.8.2 Lintec Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Lintec Adhesive Papers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Lintec Adhesive Papers Products Offered

12.8.5 Lintec Recent Development

12.9 Fuji Seal International

12.9.1 Fuji Seal International Corporation Information

12.9.2 Fuji Seal International Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Fuji Seal International Adhesive Papers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Fuji Seal International Adhesive Papers Products Offered

12.9.5 Fuji Seal International Recent Development

12.10 PMC Label Materials

12.10.1 PMC Label Materials Corporation Information

12.10.2 PMC Label Materials Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 PMC Label Materials Adhesive Papers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 PMC Label Materials Adhesive Papers Products Offered

12.10.5 PMC Label Materials Recent Development

12.12 Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech

12.12.1 Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech Corporation Information

12.12.2 Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech Adhesive Papers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech Products Offered

12.12.5 Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech Recent Development

12.13 Shanghai Jinda Plastic

12.13.1 Shanghai Jinda Plastic Corporation Information

12.13.2 Shanghai Jinda Plastic Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Shanghai Jinda Plastic Adhesive Papers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Shanghai Jinda Plastic Products Offered

12.13.5 Shanghai Jinda Plastic Recent Development

12.14 Zhongshan Fuzhou Adhesive Products

12.14.1 Zhongshan Fuzhou Adhesive Products Corporation Information

12.14.2 Zhongshan Fuzhou Adhesive Products Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Zhongshan Fuzhou Adhesive Products Adhesive Papers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Zhongshan Fuzhou Adhesive Products Products Offered

12.14.5 Zhongshan Fuzhou Adhesive Products Recent Development

12.15 Zhulin Weiye

12.15.1 Zhulin Weiye Corporation Information

12.15.2 Zhulin Weiye Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Zhulin Weiye Adhesive Papers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Zhulin Weiye Products Offered

12.15.5 Zhulin Weiye Recent Development

12.16 Zhengwei Printing

12.16.1 Zhengwei Printing Corporation Information

12.16.2 Zhengwei Printing Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Zhengwei Printing Adhesive Papers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Zhengwei Printing Products Offered

12.16.5 Zhengwei Printing Recent Development

12.17 Suzhou Jiangtian Packaging & Printing

12.17.1 Suzhou Jiangtian Packaging & Printing Corporation Information

12.17.2 Suzhou Jiangtian Packaging & Printing Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Suzhou Jiangtian Packaging & Printing Adhesive Papers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Suzhou Jiangtian Packaging & Printing Products Offered

12.17.5 Suzhou Jiangtian Packaging & Printing Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Adhesive Papers Industry Trends

13.2 Adhesive Papers Market Drivers

13.3 Adhesive Papers Market Challenges

13.4 Adhesive Papers Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Adhesive Papers Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”