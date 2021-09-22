Parking Access Control Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth by 2027 | Access Security & Parking Systems, Inc., ACTi Corporation

“

The report titled Global Parking Access Control Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Parking Access Control market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Parking Access Control market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Parking Access Control market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Parking Access Control market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Parking Access Control report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Parking Access Control report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Parking Access Control market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Parking Access Control market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Parking Access Control market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Parking Access Control market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Parking Access Control market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Access Security & Parking Systems, Inc., ACTi Corporation, Amano Corporation, Cass Parking, Conduent Inc., DESIGNA, Electro Automation, FAAC SPA Soc, HUB Parking Technology, Nortech Access Control Ltd, SKIDATA, SWARCO, TIBA PARKING SYSTEMS, VersionX Innovations Pvt. Ltd

Market Segmentation by Product:

Magnetic or Barcode Ticket Technology

RFID Technology

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospitals

Hotels

Airports

Shopping Malls

Others



The Parking Access Control Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Parking Access Control market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Parking Access Control market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Parking Access Control market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Parking Access Control industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Parking Access Control market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Parking Access Control market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Parking Access Control market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Parking Access Control Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Parking Access Control Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Magnetic or Barcode Ticket Technology

1.2.3 RFID Technology

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Parking Access Control Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Hotels

1.3.4 Airports

1.3.5 Shopping Malls

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Parking Access Control Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Parking Access Control Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Parking Access Control Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Parking Access Control, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Parking Access Control Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Parking Access Control Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Parking Access Control Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Parking Access Control Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Parking Access Control Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Parking Access Control Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Parking Access Control Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Parking Access Control Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Parking Access Control Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Parking Access Control Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Parking Access Control Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Parking Access Control Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Parking Access Control Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Parking Access Control Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Parking Access Control Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Parking Access Control Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Parking Access Control Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Parking Access Control Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Parking Access Control Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Parking Access Control Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Parking Access Control Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Parking Access Control Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Parking Access Control Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Parking Access Control Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Parking Access Control Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Parking Access Control Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Parking Access Control Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Parking Access Control Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Parking Access Control Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Parking Access Control Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Parking Access Control Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Parking Access Control Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Parking Access Control Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Parking Access Control Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Parking Access Control Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Parking Access Control Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Parking Access Control Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Parking Access Control Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Parking Access Control Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Parking Access Control Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Parking Access Control Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Parking Access Control Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Parking Access Control Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Parking Access Control Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Parking Access Control Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Parking Access Control Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Parking Access Control Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Parking Access Control Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Parking Access Control Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Parking Access Control Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Parking Access Control Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Parking Access Control Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Parking Access Control Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Parking Access Control Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Parking Access Control Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Parking Access Control Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Parking Access Control Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Parking Access Control Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Parking Access Control Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Parking Access Control Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Parking Access Control Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Parking Access Control Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Parking Access Control Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Parking Access Control Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Parking Access Control Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Parking Access Control Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Parking Access Control Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Parking Access Control Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Parking Access Control Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Parking Access Control Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Parking Access Control Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Parking Access Control Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Parking Access Control Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Parking Access Control Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Parking Access Control Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Parking Access Control Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Parking Access Control Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Parking Access Control Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Parking Access Control Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Parking Access Control Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Parking Access Control Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Access Security & Parking Systems, Inc.

12.1.1 Access Security & Parking Systems, Inc. Corporation Information

12.1.2 Access Security & Parking Systems, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Access Security & Parking Systems, Inc. Parking Access Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Access Security & Parking Systems, Inc. Parking Access Control Products Offered

12.1.5 Access Security & Parking Systems, Inc. Recent Development

12.2 ACTi Corporation

12.2.1 ACTi Corporation Corporation Information

12.2.2 ACTi Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 ACTi Corporation Parking Access Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 ACTi Corporation Parking Access Control Products Offered

12.2.5 ACTi Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Amano Corporation

12.3.1 Amano Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 Amano Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Amano Corporation Parking Access Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Amano Corporation Parking Access Control Products Offered

12.3.5 Amano Corporation Recent Development

12.4 Cass Parking

12.4.1 Cass Parking Corporation Information

12.4.2 Cass Parking Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cass Parking Parking Access Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Cass Parking Parking Access Control Products Offered

12.4.5 Cass Parking Recent Development

12.5 Conduent Inc.

12.5.1 Conduent Inc. Corporation Information

12.5.2 Conduent Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Conduent Inc. Parking Access Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Conduent Inc. Parking Access Control Products Offered

12.5.5 Conduent Inc. Recent Development

12.6 DESIGNA

12.6.1 DESIGNA Corporation Information

12.6.2 DESIGNA Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 DESIGNA Parking Access Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 DESIGNA Parking Access Control Products Offered

12.6.5 DESIGNA Recent Development

12.7 Electro Automation

12.7.1 Electro Automation Corporation Information

12.7.2 Electro Automation Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Electro Automation Parking Access Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Electro Automation Parking Access Control Products Offered

12.7.5 Electro Automation Recent Development

12.8 FAAC SPA Soc

12.8.1 FAAC SPA Soc Corporation Information

12.8.2 FAAC SPA Soc Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 FAAC SPA Soc Parking Access Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 FAAC SPA Soc Parking Access Control Products Offered

12.8.5 FAAC SPA Soc Recent Development

12.9 HUB Parking Technology

12.9.1 HUB Parking Technology Corporation Information

12.9.2 HUB Parking Technology Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 HUB Parking Technology Parking Access Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 HUB Parking Technology Parking Access Control Products Offered

12.9.5 HUB Parking Technology Recent Development

12.10 Nortech Access Control Ltd

12.10.1 Nortech Access Control Ltd Corporation Information

12.10.2 Nortech Access Control Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Nortech Access Control Ltd Parking Access Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Nortech Access Control Ltd Parking Access Control Products Offered

12.10.5 Nortech Access Control Ltd Recent Development

12.12 SWARCO

12.12.1 SWARCO Corporation Information

12.12.2 SWARCO Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 SWARCO Parking Access Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 SWARCO Products Offered

12.12.5 SWARCO Recent Development

12.13 TIBA PARKING SYSTEMS

12.13.1 TIBA PARKING SYSTEMS Corporation Information

12.13.2 TIBA PARKING SYSTEMS Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 TIBA PARKING SYSTEMS Parking Access Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 TIBA PARKING SYSTEMS Products Offered

12.13.5 TIBA PARKING SYSTEMS Recent Development

12.14 VersionX Innovations Pvt. Ltd

12.14.1 VersionX Innovations Pvt. Ltd Corporation Information

12.14.2 VersionX Innovations Pvt. Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 VersionX Innovations Pvt. Ltd Parking Access Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 VersionX Innovations Pvt. Ltd Products Offered

12.14.5 VersionX Innovations Pvt. Ltd Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Parking Access Control Industry Trends

13.2 Parking Access Control Market Drivers

13.3 Parking Access Control Market Challenges

13.4 Parking Access Control Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Parking Access Control Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”