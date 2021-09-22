Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Market Size, Future Trends, 2020 Top Key Players, Growth, Share and Global Analysis by Forecast to 2027

According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By System (Detectors, Combat Management System, Surveillance and Tracking, Geographic Information System (GIS), and Others), By Services (Risk Assessment and Investigation, Maintenance and Support, Security Management, and Others), By Application (Port and Critical Infrastructure Facility, Vessel Security, Coastal Surveillance, and Search and Rescue), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”

The global maritime surveillance and Intervention Market size is likely to gain traction from their increasing usage by the coastline law enforcement teams to detect lockdown violators amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. report further states that the MSI market size was USD 18.80 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 33.76 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.86% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has created huge losses for a wide range of industries. Some of them have resumed their operations by keeping in mind reduced workforce and social distancing measures. Most of the companies have implemented work-from-home initiatives to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. Our reports would provide detailed information regarding the effects of the pandemic on every market. You can choose the right strategy to gain business confidence.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/maritime-surveillance-and-intervention-market-103458

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the MSI solutions providers operating in the global market. They are as follows:

Yaltes (Turkey)

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (United States)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)

Furuno Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Bharat Electronics Limited (Bengaluru)

Dassault Aviation SA (France)

Naval Group (France)

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (Norway)

SRT Marine Systems plc (United Kingdom)

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Rate of Ocean Crimes to Boost Growth

The rising ocean trade worldwide is persistently increasing maritime traffic. This type of trade is considered to be highly preferred and the most established form of cargo export and import as it is capable of carrying heavyweight goods. The presence of several trader vessels in the sea has given rise to seaway transportation, thereby surging the rate of ocean crimes across the globe. To prevent smuggling, illegal immigration, and piracy, many organizations are rapidly adopting MSI solutions. However, the requirement of high cost to develop advanced MSI systems may hamper the maritime surveillance and intervention market growth in the coming years.

This Research Report Provides Features Like;

Discover regional market opportunities and trends

Identify emerging market demand & dynamics

Market intelligence with quality and accuracy

Deliverable formats like PDF, PPT, cloud, etc

Benchmark against competitors & global industry

Explore competitive strategy & market share



Regional Analysis-

North America to Dominate Fueled by High Demand for MSI Solutions in Canada

Regionally, North America held USD 5.83 billion in terms of revenue in 2019. The region is set to retain its dominant position throughout the forthcoming years backed by the increasing usage of state-of-the-art MSI systems for improving the protection measures of coastline operations. Canada possesses around 202,080 kilometers of coastline and it’s considered to be the longest worldwide. Hence, the marine industry in the country is anticipated to exhibit high demand for maritime surveillance and intervention solutions.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is set to showcase the fastest growth in the near future because of the increasing number of maritime activities in the developing countries, such as China and India. China’s maximum amount of trade is carried out through sea transport. Thus, the country is expected to adopt MSI solutions at a fast pace.

Segment-

Vessel Security Segment to Grow Rapidly Owing to Rising Cargo Vessels for Sea Trade

Based on application, the market is segregated into coastal surveillance, vessel security, port and critical infrastructure facility, and others. Out of these, the coastal surveillance generated 37.00% maritime surveillance and intervention market share in 2019. The vessel security segment is expected to showcase the fastest growth in the near future owing to the surging number of cargo vessels for sea trade. Therefore, to protect the vessels from cyber-attacks and terrorist attacks, the demand for MSI systems is increasing in this segment.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/maritime-surveillance-and-intervention-market-103458

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Launching New Solutions to Intensify Competition

The market is fragmented in nature with the presence of a large number of prominent companies. They are mainly trying to gain a competitive edge by launching new solutions equipped with advanced technologies.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the market drivers, hindrances, and dynamics?

Which companies would generate the largest revenue?

How will the COVID-19 pandemic affect the sales of maritime surveillance and intervention solutions?

What are the opportunities and challenges in the market?

Below are two of the latest industry developments:

February 2020 : Bharat Electronics Limited is planning to set up 5 command and control centres and 38 more radar stations along the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) to strengthen India’s maritime security.

: Bharat Electronics Limited is planning to set up 5 command and control centres and 38 more radar stations along the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) to strengthen India’s maritime security. June 2019: Dassault Aviation SA signed a contract with the French Armed Force Minister to deliver seven Falcon 2000LXS aircraft maritime intervention and surveillance applications.

View Related Reports:

https://lifestyle.3wzfm.com/story/44791064/aero-wing-market-size-2021-industry-share-covid-19-impacts-global-trend-geographical-statistics-growth-status-demand-manufacturing-cost-structure-and

https://www.thecowboychannel.com/story/44791064/aero-wing-market-size-2021-industry-share-covid-19-impacts-global-trend-geographical-statistics-growth-status-demand-manufacturing-cost-structure-and

https://lifestyle.3wzfm.com/story/44791074/global-advanced-combat-helmet-market-size-analysis-and-top-vendors-2027-ndash-armorsource-llc-bae-systems-gentex-corporation-morgan-advanced

https://www.thecowboychannel.com/story/44791074/global-advanced-combat-helmet-market-size-analysis-and-top-vendors-2027-ndash-armorsource-llc-bae-systems-gentex-corporation-morgan-advanced

https://lifestyle.3wzfm.com/story/44791078/us-electro-optics-infrared-systems-market-share-size-2020-industry-growth-business-revenue-future-plans-top-key-players-business-opportunities-global

https://www.thecowboychannel.com/story/44791078/us-electro-optics-infrared-systems-market-share-size-2020-industry-growth-business-revenue-future-plans-top-key-players-business-opportunities-global

https://lifestyle.3wzfm.com/story/44791079/medical-coatings-market-2020-size-share-global-industry-growth-development-revenue-future-analysis-business-prospects-and-forecast-to-2027

https://www.thecowboychannel.com/story/44791079/medical-coatings-market-2020-size-share-global-industry-growth-development-revenue-future-analysis-business-prospects-and-forecast-to-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter