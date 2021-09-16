Underwater Acoustic Modem Market Growth 2021 with Top Key Players, Gross Margin, Future Demand and Regional Development Forecast to 2026

Global “Underwater Acoustic Modem Market” report focuses on the Underwater Acoustic Modem industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications. Underwater Acoustic Modem market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level. Additionally, the report comprehends the calculated predictable CAGR of the Underwater Acoustic Modem market resulting from previous records. Underwater Acoustic Modem market report also determines investment opportunities and probable threats in the industry based on an intelligent analysis.

A modem is a device that modulates one or more wave signals to encode digital information for transmission. It demodulates signals to decode the transmitted information. The objective is to generate a signal that can be transmitted and decoded easily to reproduce the original data. Modems are used with any means of transmitting analog signals, from RF to microwaves to LEDs.

The increasing adoption of underwater acoustic modems in naval defense to support communication system is one of the primary growth factors for this market. These systems are used in applications such as submarine communications; diver communications; and remote underwater monitoring, command, and control. The focus of the developed countries towards strengthening their naval defense force is estimated to increase the applications of the defense acoustic modems.

EvoLogics

Teledyne Marine

L-3 Oceania

DSPComm

Ocean Innovations

LinkQuest

Nortek

Aquatic Sensor Network Technology (AquaSeNT)

Sonardyne

Shallow Water (Up to 350 Meters)

Medium Range (Up to 1500 Meters)

Long Range (Up to 6000 Meters)

Submarine Communications

Submarine Wireless Command and Control

Submarine Data and File Transfer