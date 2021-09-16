Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market 2021: Growing Demand, Competition, Trends and Opportunity by Regions, Size Forecast to 2026

Global “Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market” report focuses on the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level. Additionally, the report comprehends the calculated predictable CAGR of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market resulting from previous records. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market report also determines investment opportunities and probable threats in the industry based on an intelligent analysis.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) also sometimes referred as drones are used as aircraft systems without a human pilot aboard. They are often employed in missions which are dangerous for manned aircraft.

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle(UAV) market is mainly driven by increasing demand for UAVs in commercial applications and enhanced capabilities of UAVs to fight terrorism. However, regulatory policies & procedural issues acts as a major restraint for the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle(UAV) market.

The global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market size is projected to reach USD 24700 million by 2026, from USD 11680 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

DJI Innovations

AeroVironment

Cybaero

Parrot

Israel Aerospace Industries

Airbus Group

Microdrones

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Small UAV

Tactical UAV

Strategic UAV

Military

Civil & Commercial