Traction Transformers Market Growth 2021 with Top Key Players, Gross Margin, Future Demand and Regional Development Forecast to 2026

Traction transformer is an electrical device which is used in designing and manufacturing of railway system. It transfers the energy from one circuit to another through electromagnetic induction. It substituted the traction system run by fossil fuels years ago. It acts as an integral part of electric traction system. In terms of technology traction system is divided two major groups, DC (direct current) systems and AC (alternative current) systems

With advancements in railway infrastructure globally and increasing government investments, thereby driving the market for traction transformer over the forecast period. In addition to this some of the prominent drivers for traction transformer market are factors such as growing use of railways and liberal regulation of railway system. Furthermore, the rapid electrification of rail networks across the globe, demand for traction transformer expected to grow further significantly. On the other hand, factors such as high cost and complex design of the systems may act as a major restraint for the traction transformer market.

The global Traction Transformers market size is projected to reach USD 635.7 million by 2026, from USD 544.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Traction Transformers in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering North America

