Tourniquets Device market Research Report 2021: Production and Consumption Overview by Growth Status, Sales Revenue Forecast to 2026

A tourniquet is a compressing device used to control or resist blood flow during accidents or surgical procedures. Pressure is applied circumferentially to the skin and the underlying tissues of a limb; this pressure causes a temporary occlusion.

High demand for tourniquets in military applications, increase in R&D activities, technological advancements such as sterile disposable tourniquets, rise in initiatives from governments, and growth in incidences of intestinal-related disorders drive the market. However, lack of product differentiation and adverse effects after using tourniquets such as hyperemia, hyperthermia, and pain restrain the growth of the market. Furthermore, the development of latex-free tourniquets and increase in number of programs and initiatives by government provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market during forecast period.

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Ulrich Medical

VBM Medizintechnik

Delfi Medical

Hokanson

Hammarplast Medical

Medline

Rudolf Riester

Kimetec

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Pneumatic Tourniquets Device

Manual Tourniquets Device

Hospitals

Clinics

Military