Hydraulic Accumulators Market Growth 2021 with Top Key Players, Gross Margin, Future Demand and Regional Development Forecast to 2026

Hydraulic accumulator is an important energy storage apparatus in hydraulic systems. A hydraulic accumulator enables a hydraulic system to cope with extremes of demand using a less powerful pump. With the help of hydraulic accumulator, hydraulic system and machines can respond more quickly to a temporary demand. Hydraulic accumulator is widely used in general hydraulic systems, engineering machinery and machine tools etc.

Though international economic situation is complicated, economy of China is developing rapidly from 2011 to 2015. Demand of global and China hydraulic accumulator will maintain steady growth, but with a decreasing speed. Global consumption volume is mainly focused on the area of China with the share of 31% (2015). China is the largest consumption country of hydraulic accumulator; the following regions include USA, Europe and Japan. As hydraulic accumulator is widely used in many industrials, fast development of downstream, such as new energy automobile and wind power industry, will strongly promote the demand of hydraulic accumulator.

The global Hydraulic Accumulators market size is projected to reach USD 2029.3 million by 2026, from USD 1463.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Bosch Rexroth

Eaton

Parker

HYDAC

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

NOK

Roth Hydraulics

PMC Hydraulics

Buccma

NACOL

Hydro LEDUC

HAWE Hydraulik

Hydratech

Xunjie Hydraulic

Accumulator Inc

STAUFF

Aolaier Hydraulic

Servi Fluid Power

Bladder Hydraulic Accumulator

Piston Hydraulic Accumulator

Diaphragm Hydraulic Accumulator

Construction Equipment

Machine Tools

Agriculture Equipment

Automotive

Wind & Solar Industry

Fluid power Industry