Global Agriculture Sensors Market, Market size is predicted to hit USD3.1 Billion by 2030

Global Agriculture Sensors Market to surpass USD 3.1 billion by 2030 from USD 1.3 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 12.4 % in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

The main driving forces behind the growth of Agriculture Sensors include increased agricultural mechanisms in developing countries, rising labour costs as a result of a lack of skilled labour, increased pressure for food supplies in the world as a result of increasing population, significant savings on Agriculture sensors techniques and government initiatives to adopt advanced agricultural technology. The increasing need for optimal crop production with scarce funds gives it tremendous popularity among farmers.

Agricultural sensors are a number of sensing technologies used in modern farming, such as precision farming, in order to provide information that helps farmers to supervise and optimize crops and to modify changing environmental factors. Agricultural sensors are called active sensors when light is transferred to the crop canopy, and the percentage of light that is reflected from the canopy to the sensor is simultaneously measured. Precision farming, also known as smart farming, allows farmers to maximize yields by minimizing resources. This is obtained through the use of agricultural sensors. These sensors help micro-defining their crops, conserving resources, and reducing impacts on the crops.

Global Agriculture Sensors Market: Key Players

American Sensor Technologies, Inc.

Automata, Inc., (U.S.)

Avir Sensors, (U.S.)

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc., (U.S.)

Coastal Environmental Systems, Inc., (U.S.)

E.S.I. Environmental Sensors Inc., (Canada)

Measurement Specialties Inc., (U.S.)

MEMSIC Inc., (U.S.)

Meridian Environmental Technology, Inc., (U.S.)

STMicroelectronics N.V., (Switzerland)

Sutron Corporation, (U.S.)

The Toro Company, (U.S.)

Other Prominent Players

Global Agriculture Sensors Market: Segments

Yield Monitoring and Mapping segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Agriculture sensors market is segmented by application into yield monitoring and mapping, soil monitoring, disease control, and detection, irrigation, and water management. Valuable data on the varying yield capacity in the field are provided by yield control technologies. Many farming facilities integrated these technologies and combined them to increase yield productivity. Technology for agricultural sensors eliminates manual efforts through the automation of critical processes, including farm surveillance in real-time and information sharing. Control & management of soil health mainly uses agricultural sensors to eliminate nutrient deprivation.

Hardware segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Agriculture sensors is divided by offering into Hardware-Sensors, GPS, Yield Monitors; Software; Services. Due to the high use of automation and control instruments—drones/UAVs, GPS/GNSS, drainage controllers, guidance and traction control, yield monitoring,, and sensor control, the hardware was the fastest-growing share in 2020. The increasing use of new technologies and advanced equipment for Smart agriculture is anticipated to lead to the development in the hardware Smart agriculture market. The precise agricultural market for services is anticipated to boost at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, increasing demand for managed services contributes positively to the success of the market in Smart agricultural services.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Penetration of technologies such as VRT and guidance.

Increases in productivity and decline of overhead labor have been caused by the use of technology such as VRT, remote sensing, GPS, GIS,, and guidance technology in Smart farms. The use of state-of-the-art agricultural equipment based on devices has helped the best utilization of resources. Smart agricultural equipment based on state-of-the-art technology not only contributes to the basic savings by lowering the labor cost but also significantly enhances farm operations.

Restraint

Lack of technological know-how

The factors such as the dearth of a skilled workforce and the lack of standards and protocols are hampering the market growth. Furthermore, farmers may use several sensors based on different software and hardware to collect farm-related data. Thus, complex integrated systems of agricultural sensors hinder the growth of the market.

Agriculture Sensors Market Segments:

Agriculture Sensors Market Segments:

By Technology Type Yield monitoring and mapping Soil monitoring Disease control & detection Irrigation Water management

By Offerings Hardware-Sensors GPS Yield Monitors Software Services



