Uber advocates for reduced taxes and road usage fees to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles

To encourage the adoption of electric cars in Australia, the local leader of tech giant Uber says the country has to shift away from gasoline taxes and instead implement a road user charging structure. The US-based rideshare company has also advocated for decreased stamp duty, registration, and premium car taxes for electric cars, access to bus and transit lanes, and the deployment of suburban “near home” public charging sites in a white paper to be released.

Electric vehicle adoption in Australia is “a nightmare,” according to Dom Taylor, general manager (GM) of Uber Australia, who informed The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald that the cars make up 1.57% of new car sales in Australia, compared to 75% in Norway and 11% in the United Kingdom.

“When I talk to my friends across the world, they’re often startled at how much Australia is behind in the electric domain,” he added. Mr. Taylor explained that less than 1% of Uber’s found in Australia are electric vehicles, owing to a shortage of low-cost electric cars and a shortage of fuel emission rules in Australia. “If there is one market where there are no fuel emission rules, that is an apparent place where you will not ship your lowest cost, poor margin, electric cars,” he stated.

The $US77 billion ($104 billion) corporation has established a target to be carbon-free by 2040, and in some locations, like London in the UK, it wants all of its cars to be totally electric by 2025. Mr. Taylor, on the other hand, believes that meeting the 2040 target will be “a stretch” in Australia. To meet the aim, the business would have to stop enrolling non-electric cars in Australia by the year 2030, in a country where non-electric vehicles account for 99 percent of new auto sales. “If we’re going to change, that’s going to have to happen in the next years,” he said.

Mr. Taylor stated that the rideshare company believes it can have an “outsized impact” in hastening the transition to zero-emission transportation since rideshare drivers who switch to electric vehicles save three to four times more emissions than regular car owners due to the frequency of use. He added that Uber’s platform might help improve consumer understanding and exposure of electric vehicles by allowing drivers to answer queries about their performance as well as range from passengers.

Uber’s request for action on the electric car adoption comes after Transurban, a $39 billion toll company, called for motorists to be taxed for every kilometer they travel to pay for roads, citing the fact that the adoption of electric vehicles is eroding fuel excise revenue.