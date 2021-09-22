Global Cattle Feed Market, Market size is predicted to hit USD95.8 Billion by 2030

Global Cattle Feed Market to surpass USD 95.8 billion by 2030 from USD 75.7 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 3.9 % in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.
The growing emphasis on animal health, the livestock sector, and the high prevalence of disease outbreaks among livestock has contributed substantially to the global livestock feed market development. During the forecast period, there is projected to increase demand for milk and dairy produce in developing countries. In addition, growing attention to nutrition precision, particularly in Europe, creates a worldwide market growth opportunity.
Cattle feed provided commercially by feed producers is fed or mixed directly with feed concentrate or raw materials before feeding animals. The concept by FAO’s compound feed is a combination of a natural, fresh, or preserved product of vegetable or animal origin or of a product produced from the manufacturing of that product, or organic or an inorganic material contained or not, in the form of a whole feed oral feed.” Commercial feeds are supplemented with special formulas prepared for and growth period of the cattle to be fed as a single feed. Beef cattle, dairy cattle, calves, and other animals are fed in compound cattle.
Global Cattle Feed Market: Key Players
- BASF SE
- DSM
- Cargill, Inc.
- ADM Animal Nutrition
- Kemin Industries, Inc.
- Biomin Holding GmbH
- Nutreco
- Land O’Lakes, Inc.
- Farmer’s Grain Company
- United Farmers Cooperative
- DE HEUS. ALL
- Godrej Agrovet Ltd.
- Other Prominent Players
Global Cattle Feed Market: Segments
Corn segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
Global Cattle Feed market is segmented by ingredients into Wheat, Corn, and Additives. In 2020, Corn was the dominant segment of ingredients and represented over one-fourth of the world’s turnover. Major grain manufacturing companies including Cargill, Inc. and BASF SE are incorporated into the value chain, supplying feed products, providing producers with extensive supplies, and reducing supply and logistics costs. Also, few firms, such as Charoen Pokphand (CP) and Alltech, can backwardly manufacture commodities (feed grains) and finish goods to reduce the cost of raw materials.
Dairy segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
Global Cattle Feed is divided by application into Dairy, Beef, Calf. In 2020, the dairy sector accounted for over half of global sales. The Food & Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) estimated that dairy products will increase by XX.X% by 2030, and beef products by XX.X% by 2030. Increased demand for milk and milking products in the developing economies can be due to the growth of the segment, which leads to rising industrialization in livestock rearing. In the US, the value of cattle and calf production has risen steadily since 2010 as a result of demand and increased market competition. Manufacturers are willing to innovate goods and sell custom milk and beef products.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
High prevalence of disease outbreak
The growing emphasis on animal health, the livestock sector, and the high prevalence of disease outbreaks among livestock has contributed substantially to the global livestock feed market development. During the forecast period, there is projected to increase demand for milk and dairy produce in developing countries. In addition, growing attention to nutrition precision, particularly in Europe, creates a worldwide market growth opportunity.
Restraint
High cost
Compared to alternative feed options, the high price associated with cattle feed is curbing market development. Most of the world’s ingredient supply is produced in China, including vitamin B&D, lysine, and threonine. During the pandemic, key product customers in North America and Europe were most affected by delayed shipments and shipping disruptions. This has led to a price increase because of bottlenecks in the supply chain.
Cattle Feed Market Segments:
- By Application
- Dairy
- Beef
- Calf
- By Ingredients
- Wheat
- Corn
- Additives
