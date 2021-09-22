Lateral flow assays are devices that may be used to confirm the presence or absence of a target analyte without using lab equipment. For the qualitative and quantitative detection of particular antigens and antibodies, these instruments are frequently employed in hospitals and clinical laboratories. It’s a low-cost, straightforward method for detecting infections or biomarkers in humans and animals, as well as pollutants and harmful substances in water, food, and animal feed. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a beneficial influence on the lateral flow assays market, since the requirement for quick identification of coronavirus infection has been a priority since the epidemic began in December 2019. As the number of cases has grown across the globe, most of the major lateral flow assay market players have invested in research and development, and formed partnerships and agreements with other market players and government agencies to develop lateral flow diagnostic solutions for the disease. As a result, several COVID-19 antibodies and antigen tests have been launched, with excess manufacturing and distribution of these tests across areas to meet increased demand.

Lateral Flow Assays Market: Key Players

Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

Danaher Corporation (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

Becton, Dickinson, and Company (U.S.)

BioMérieux SA (France)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

QIAGEN N.V. (Germany)

PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.)

Quidel Corporation (U.S.)

Merck KGAA (Germany)

Growth Factor

High prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe

Despite tremendous advancements in sanitation and medicine, infectious illness incidence remains high over the world. Infectious illnesses are still a major public health problem across the world, despite the fact that non-communicable illnesses are the largest cause of morbidity and mortality. Infectious illnesses take the lives of more than 15 million people worldwide each year, according to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. In the forecast period, this factor is expected to be a significant driver of the lateral flow assays market.

Segmentation

By Product Kits & Reagents Lateral Flow Readers Digital/Mobile Readers Benchtop Readers

By Technique Sandwich Assays Competitive Assays Multiplex Detection Assays

By Application Clinical Testing Infectious Disease Testing Cardiac Marker Testing Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Cholesterol Testing/Lipid Profile Drug Abuse Testing Other Clinical Tests Veterinary Diagnostics Food Safety & Environment Testing Drug Development & Quality Testing

By End-User Hospitals & Clinics Diagnostic Laboratories Home Care Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Other End Users



