Know How Radiation Processing May Double Its Market Size in Years to Come

Radiation Processing Market Insights, to 2026

Scope of the Report of Radiation Processing

The use of high-energy ionising radiation to cause chemical and biological changes in irradiated systems is known as radiation processing. The most often utilised ionising radiation for synthesis, polymer modification, and sterilisation of medical equipment is high energy electron (EB) under 10 keV and gamma irradiation. Implants, topical dressings, injectable formulations, drug delivery devices, diagnostic tests, and immobilised enzyme are some of the biomedical and pharmacological applications of these polymers. Polymers with specified properties can be created via radiation crosslinking or degradation processes. Radiation processing has several advantages, including the absence of any chemical residues (since no chemical additives are required to initiate the reactions), the ability to be used at any temperature, the ability to be limited to the surface only, and in some cases, the ability to combine synthesis/modification of materials with sterilisation.

On 18th January, 2019 â€“ NEC Corporation Introduced its Highly Radiation-Hardened (Radiation-Resistant) Semiconductor Chip, The “Nanobridge-FPGA (NB-FPGA)1”. The new chip was created with the help of the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization’s (NEDO) project2.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

IBA (United States),Wasik Associates (United States),Jiangsu Dasheng Electron Accelerator (China),Iotdron Industries, Inc. (Canada),Vivirad S.A. (France) ,Sterigenics U.S., LLC (United States),STERIS, plc. (United States),EL Point (Sweden),Agrosurg Irradiatiors (India) Pvt ltd (India)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Radioisotope, Electronic Accelerator, Others), Application (Polymers, Nanotechnology, Sterilization, Food Irradiation, Pollution Control), End Use (Medical Industry, Food Industry, Industrial, Scientific Research, Public Sector, Utilities), Scale (Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises)

The Radiation Processing Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology.

Market Trends:

Emergence of Advance and Efficient Radiation Processing Procedures

Market Drivers:

Rising Applications across Different Sectors

High Investments in Radiation Processing

Challenges:

Market Penetration across New Regions

High Initial Investment

Opportunities:

Increasing Demand Across New Regions

Growing Implementation Across Medical Industry

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

