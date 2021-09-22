Halal Cosmetics Market: Back to High Expectations Again | Amara cosmetics ,Pure Halal Cosmetics ,SAAF Cosmetics

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Halal Cosmetics Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Halal Cosmetics market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Halal cosmetics were introduced particularly by keeping the Muslim community in mind as this community is very much conserved about the sharia law which prohibits consumption and application of various things like alcohol, pig fats, and chemicals which are commonly found in cosmetic products. Halal cosmetics do not contain any kind of alcohol, petrochemicals, fatty acids, and ingredients that are obtained from animals like a pig. The basic idea behind this market is that wants to provide clean products without using the ingredients that the Islamic community wonâ€™t accept. Halal cosmetics donâ€™t include ingredients derived from animals, genetically modified organisms (GMOs) that are affirmed as unclean according to Islamic law. Neither do they contain alcohol which has several negative effects on the skin? These beauty/personal care products are Vegan and Cruelty-Free at the same time. They are enriched with the goodness of powerful actives and proven natural ingredients. It is a holistic approach ensuring the safety of the users as well as the environment. Halal is the ultimate stamp of purity and safety guaranteeing superior quality products. Halal is an Arabic term meaning â€˜lawful or permissible. It not only encompasses food and drink but all matters of daily life. According to Islamic law, the consumption of pork, alcohol, and blood is prohibited. Products that contain any of these ingredients are considered to be â€˜Haramâ€™ or forbidden. Moreover, the source of the product should also be known before consumption. Muslims need to ensure that the source isnâ€™t questionable and there shouldnâ€™t be the ambiguity of any sort. Foods, as well as non-food items like cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, contain animal by-products or other ingredients that are not permissible for Muslims to eat or use on their bodies.

Brazilian cosmetics company Private CosmÃ©ticos got its products halal-certified. The certificate, which attests that the goods are made in compliance with Islamic rules and are fit for consumption by Muslims, was awarded in early February. The halal label applies to all of Privateâ€™s hair and skin cosmetics lines. It was bestowed by the Islamic Inspection Service (SIIL Halal) in Brazil, and it is valid to all Islamic markets. Arab countries have predominantly Muslim populations.

Amara cosmetics (United States),Pure Halal Cosmetics (United Kingdom),SAAF Cosmetics (United Kingdom),Sampure Minerals (United Kingdom),Inika Cosmetics (Australia),Martha Tilar Group (Indonesia),One Pure (United States),Ivy Beauty (Malaysia),The Halal Cosmetics company (United Kingdom),Clara International (Malaysia),MMA bio lab (India),Brazilian Cosmeticos (Brazil)

Type (Personal Care Products (Skin Care, Hair Care, Fragrances, Others), Colour Cosmetics (Face, Eyes, Lips, Nails)), Application (Skin Treatment, Skin Nourishment, Anti-Aging, Others), Distribution Channel (Online (E-commerce platform), Offline (Brand Outlets, Specialized stores, Boutiques, Multi-Brand Stores)), End-Users (Men, Women)

Market Trends:

The Rising Trend In the Demand for Organic and Vegan Cosmetics

Increasing Demand for Cosmetics in the Asia- Pacific Regions

Market Drivers:

The Rising Demand from the End-Users

A Rise in the Non-Muslim Population Is Shifting Towards Halal Beauty Products.

The Growing Online Market, Including E-Commerce and Social Media Platforms, Is Driving the Halal Cosmetics Market

Increasing Awareness R

Challenges:

Dominated and Monopolized By Non-Muslim Companies

Maintaining the Authenticity and Integrity of the Products

Opportunities:

Presence of a Large Muslim Population in the Gulf Countries Leading To High Awareness for Halal Cosmetic Products

Growing Muslim Population And Rising Adoption Of Modern Lifestyle By The Muslim Community

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

