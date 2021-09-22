Waste Sorting Robots Market Report 2021 Global Industry Statistics & Regional Outlook to 2026

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Waste Sorting Robots Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Waste Sorting Robots market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Scope of the Report of Waste Sorting Robots

Waste sorting is done by robotic arm that picks, detect and places it separately using the sensor array. For effective operation of waste management strategies, robotic has a leading role in fastening the process for further recycling and reducing the cost .According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Use of robots for ensuring safety in waste sorting process. Safety in solid waste collection and separation is a major issue. Despite the adoption of the best safety practices, accidents and injuries to human workers can still occur in different processes involved in waste collection and separation. To reduce the risk of injuries and accidents, manufacturers are developing robots for collecting and sorting waste. Robots receive instructions from operating systems for heavy lifting, dumping of waste, and separating reusable materials from waste. It has been observed that increasing production of installed robots by the key players in the market coupled with mergers and acquisition is expected to flourish the global waste sorting robots market in future.

In January 25, 2018, Zanker Recycling installed an artificial intelligence powered robotic waste sorting systems which beneficial in providing diversion from landfills and decrease in overtime & operating costs.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

ZenRobotics (Finland),AMP Robotics (United States),Waste Robotics (Canada),Sadako Technologies (Spain),Bollegraaf (Netherlands),HOMAG (Germany),TOMRA (Norway),Pellenc ST (France),RES Polyflow (United States),Optisort (Sweden),

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Polyethylene Products Sorting, Metallic Waste Sorting, Cans Sorting, Bricks Sorting), Application (Recycling Industry, Plastics Industry, Metal and Minerals industry, Wood Industry, Others), Waste Type (Organic Waste, Plastics Waste, Metal Waste, Chemical Waste, Wood Waste, Others)

The Waste Sorting Robots Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.

Market Trends:

Collaboration and Tie Up Of Leading Players

Increasing demand of waste sorting process in Asia-Pacific regions.

Market Drivers:

Increase Demand of Robots for Safety While Waste Sorting Process.

Rise in Demand of Advanced Waste Management Strategies.

Challenges:

Achieving Accuracy with Robots Alone is a Challenging Task.

Opportunities:

Increase Demand of Waste Sorting Robots to Reduce the Risk of Injuries and Accidents.

Rise in Private Equity Investments in Waste Sorting Industries.

Increase In Demand of Recycling Industries.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Waste Sorting Robots Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Waste Sorting Robots market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Waste Sorting Robots Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Waste Sorting Robots

Chapter 4: Presenting the Waste Sorting Robots Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Waste Sorting Robots market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Research Methodology:

-The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Waste Sorting Robots market.

-In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Waste Sorting Robots various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

-Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Waste Sorting Robots.

-In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

-Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

-Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

