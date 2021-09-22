Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Ultra-Secure Smartphone Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Ultra-Secure Smartphone market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Scope of the Report of Ultra-Secure Smartphone

Ultra-secure smartphones are developed and manufactured with a high level of security add-on features and can be used in a very tough environment such as military & defense, oil & gas fields, etc. These smartphones are used to prevent data leakage compared to ordinary smartphones. The ultra-secure smartphone is built up with real-time and end to end encryption of voice calls, SMS, and other data transmission files with the use of cryptography techniques, tough hardware, and the secure operating system. Data encryption helps in ensuring that there may not be any data transmission from the smartphone by any other party. The growing need for secure smartphones in the mission-critical applications and in the harsh environments is increasing the demand for ultra-secure smartphones market. The ultra-secure smartphone market is very concentrated owing to the presence of less number of industrial players.

On February 17, 2019, DarkMatter Group has launched the KATIM R01, the worldâ€™s first ultra-secure smartphone designed to withstand extreme field conditions. Vetted and tested by DarkMatterâ€™s engineers in the UAE, Finland, and Canada, the KATIM R01 is very tough and resist extreme vibrations and shock.

On August 28, 2019, Swedish technology firm, SIRIN LABS, has unveiled the worldâ€™s first ultra-secure crypto smartphone, FINNEY, in Singapore. FINNEY operates using the companyâ€™s own operating system (OS), the SIRIN OS, which is a Google-certified modification of Android.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Boeing (United States),Atos SE (France),Una Inc. Ltd. (United Kingdom),Sikur (Brazil),GSMK CryptoPhone (Germany),Silent Circle (United States),Sirin Labs (Switzerland),BlackBerry (Canada),Turing Robotic Industries (United States),Thales Group (France)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Application (Professional (Government, and Businesses), Personal), Storage (3 GB, 4 GB, 6 GB, Others), End-User (Military & Defence, Oil and Gas, Construction & Mining, Transport, Energy, Others), Operating System (Android, IOS, Others)

The Ultra-Secure Smartphone Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.

Market Trends:

Device with Dual-Boot Functionality, Public and Confidential

Crypto Card-Based Device with Custom Operating System

Market Drivers:

The rising concern of security and privacy of data and information owing to increasing security threats and theft are fuelling the rise of a new industry providing ultra-secure smartphones.

Growing Demand from Government Agencies and Businesses for Secur

Challenges:

Cooperating Handsets Are Required at Both End

Opportunities:

Latest Technological Advancements such as Blockchain and Hardware Security Modules

Growing Demand from End-Use Industries for Use in Tough Environments

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

