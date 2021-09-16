Diabetic Nephropathy Market to Exhibit Astonishing Growth Stoked by Rising R&D Activities by Healthcare Companies for Drug Discoveries, states Fortune Business Insights™

Market Overview-

The global diabetic nephropathy market size is set to gain impetus from the rising prevalence of end-stage renal disease. Besides, diabetic nephropathy can be easily detected by diagnostic imaging techniques, blood, and urine tests. The disease majorly affects patients belonging to the age group of 12 or less than 18 years. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Diabetic Nephropathy Market, 2021-2028.”

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on a wide range of industries and the economy worldwide. There are shortages of beds for corona virus positive patients in hospitals across the globe. Unless a vaccine is invented, nobody knows till when this grave situation will persist. We are providing in-depth research reports about the effects of this pandemic on every market. You can choose the best strategy available to take your diabetic nephropathy business to a whole new level.

Segments –

How is This Market Segmented?

By product type, the diabetic nephropathy industry is divided into calcium channel blockers, diuretics, G protein coupled receptors, antioxidant inflammation modulators, and others. Based on the disease type, it is segregated into Class I – Glomerular basement membrane thickening, Class II – mesangial expansion, mild or severe, Class III – nodular sclerosis, and Class IV – advanced diabetic glomerulosclerosis. Lastly, by distribution channels, it is classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Report Coverage-

We follow a unique research methodology that containsdata triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We conduct primary research to validate the upcoming market numbers. The information utilized to project the forecast for numerous segments is collected by conducting interviews with leading stakeholders. The report of the diabetic nephropathy industry includes minute details, such as opportunities, drivers, challenges, and dynamics of the market.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes in Developing Nations to Bolster Growth

The surging aging population and increasing prevalence of obese &cardiovascular patients would propel the diabetic nephropathy market growth in the upcoming years. Also, the increasing cases of chronic diseases and diabetes would aid growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of people living with diabetes reached 422 million in 2014 from 108 million in 1980. The prevalence is higher in middle- and low-income countries compared to high-income countries. Additionally, several healthcare companies are nowadays conducting extensive R&D activities to discover new drugs and treatment options for diabetic nephropathy. However, the time required to approve a particular drug by government bodies is very high. Coupled with this, strict norms and the lack of skilled professionals may obstruct growth.

Regional Insights-

Technological Advancements in Diagnostic Imaging to Aid Growth in North America

Geographically, North America is anticipated to remain at the forefront in the near future by holding the largest diabetic nephropathy market share because of the increasing awareness regarding health and wellness in the region. At the same time, the early diagnosis of various diseases, technological advancements in diagnostic imaging, and higher prevalence of diabetes would aid growth.The U.S. government, for instance, organized the National Kidney Disease Education Program (NKDEP), for instance, to create awareness of kidney diseases.

On the other hand, Europe is set to remain in the second position because of the increasing healthcare expenditure. In Asia Pacific, the rising diabetes management programs and initiatives by governments to support numerous healthcare programs would drive growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Focus on R&D Activities to Introduce New Treatment Options

The global market contains a large number of renowned enterprises that are majorly focusing on R&D activities to come up with state-of-the-art treatment options. A few others are collaborating with medical institutions to co-develop novel solutions. Various researches and products are still ongoing. Below are the two latest industry developments:

July 2021 : The Journal of the Association of Physicians in India published in a study that the urinary podocin can be considered to be the early marker for diabetic nephropathy. The study contained 40 patients with macroalbuminuria, 40 with microalbuminuria, and 45 with normoalbuminuria.

: The Journal of the Association of Physicians in India published in a study that the urinary podocin can be considered to be the early marker for diabetic nephropathy. The study contained 40 patients with macroalbuminuria, 40 with microalbuminuria, and 45 with normoalbuminuria. June 2021: Researchers at the 58th European Renal Association – European Dialysis and Transplant Association (ERA-EDTA) Congress declared that etelcalcetide can be considered to be a safe choice for patients with diabetic nephropathy.

A list of prominent diabetic nephropathy providers operating in the global market:

Merck & Co., Inc.

Abbott, Pfizer Inc.

Siemens

Novartis AG

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Bayer AG

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Renata Limited

Other key market players

