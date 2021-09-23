3D Printing Market 2021-26: Share, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “3D Printing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global 3D printing market reached a value of US$ 13.2 Billion in 2020. 3D printing is the procedure of converting a computer-created design into a three-dimensional product. It produces intricate layouts by utilizing limited materials, along with increasing productivity, reducing operational costs, and incurring minimal wastage. 3D printing technology is used extensively in stereolithography, selective laser sintering, fused deposition modeling, electron beam melting, laminated object manufacturing, etc. At present, it is widely adopted across diverse sectors, including consumer electronics, defense, aerospace, automotive, healthcare, education, etc.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/3d-printing-market/requestsample

The growing automobile sector and the increasing implementation of 3D printing solutions for generating 3D models, creating vehicle prototypes, design validation, etc., are primarily driving the global 3D printing market. Furthermore, several 3D printing companies are launching innovative product variants to replace heavy-duty parts in automobiles with lightweight, energy-efficient, and cost-effective components. Additionally, substantial growth in the aerospace sector has increased the adoption of 3D printing to manufacture lighter aircraft frames and structures. Moreover, several advanced medical facilities across the globe are also utilizing 3D printing technology to produce prosthetic parts, including cartilage, skin, bones, etc. In the coming years, the introduction of advanced metal 3D printing technologies to reduce overall production time and costs will continue to proliferate the market growth on a global level. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape:

Stratasys

3D Systems

Materialise

EOS GmbH

Ge Additive

Exone

Voxeljet

HP

SLM Solutions

Envisiontec

Protolabs

Mcor Technologies

Optomec

Groupe Gorgé

Ultimaker

Renishaw

Beijing Tiertime Technology

Xyzprinting

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:

Stereolithography

Fused Deposition Modeling

Selective Laser Sintering

Electron Beam Melting

Digital Light Processing

Others

Breakup by Process:

Binder Jetting

Directed Energy Deposition

Material Extrusion

Material Jetting

Powder Bed Fusion

Sheet Lamination

Vat Photopolymerization

Breakup by Material:

Photopolymers

Plastics

Metals and Ceramics

Others

Breakup by Offering:

Printer

Material

Software

Service

Breakup by Application:

Prototyping

Tooling

Functional Part Manufacturing

Breakup by End-User:

Consumer Products

Machinery

Healthcare

Aerospace

Automobile

Others

Breakup by Region:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/3d-printing-market

We are updating our reports, if you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.



Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Europe Smart Grid Security Market Report By IMARC Group

GCC Smart Grid Security Market Report By IMARC Group

Germany E-commerce Market Report By IMARC Group

Aviation IOT Market Report By IMARC Group

Argentina Mobile Wallet Market Report By IMARC Group

About Us



IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.



IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.



Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.



Contact US:



IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800