3D Printing Market 2021-26: Share, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “3D Printing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global 3D printing market reached a value of US$ 13.2 Billion in 2020. 3D printing is the procedure of converting a computer-created design into a three-dimensional product. It produces intricate layouts by utilizing limited materials, along with increasing productivity, reducing operational costs, and incurring minimal wastage. 3D printing technology is used extensively in stereolithography, selective laser sintering, fused deposition modeling, electron beam melting, laminated object manufacturing, etc. At present, it is widely adopted across diverse sectors, including consumer electronics, defense, aerospace, automotive, healthcare, education, etc.
The growing automobile sector and the increasing implementation of 3D printing solutions for generating 3D models, creating vehicle prototypes, design validation, etc., are primarily driving the global 3D printing market. Furthermore, several 3D printing companies are launching innovative product variants to replace heavy-duty parts in automobiles with lightweight, energy-efficient, and cost-effective components. Additionally, substantial growth in the aerospace sector has increased the adoption of 3D printing to manufacture lighter aircraft frames and structures. Moreover, several advanced medical facilities across the globe are also utilizing 3D printing technology to produce prosthetic parts, including cartilage, skin, bones, etc. In the coming years, the introduction of advanced metal 3D printing technologies to reduce overall production time and costs will continue to proliferate the market growth on a global level. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape:
- Stratasys
- 3D Systems
- Materialise
- EOS GmbH
- Ge Additive
- Exone
- Voxeljet
- HP
- SLM Solutions
- Envisiontec
- Protolabs
- Mcor Technologies
- Optomec
- Groupe Gorgé
- Ultimaker
- Renishaw
- Beijing Tiertime Technology
- Xyzprinting
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Technology:
- Stereolithography
- Fused Deposition Modeling
- Selective Laser Sintering
- Electron Beam Melting
- Digital Light Processing
- Others
Breakup by Process:
- Binder Jetting
- Directed Energy Deposition
- Material Extrusion
- Material Jetting
- Powder Bed Fusion
- Sheet Lamination
- Vat Photopolymerization
Breakup by Material:
- Photopolymers
- Plastics
- Metals and Ceramics
- Others
Breakup by Offering:
- Printer
- Material
- Software
- Service
Breakup by Application:
- Prototyping
- Tooling
- Functional Part Manufacturing
Breakup by End-User:
- Consumer Products
- Machinery
- Healthcare
- Aerospace
- Automobile
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- Europe
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
