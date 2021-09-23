Courier Express and Parcel Market 2021-2028: Aramex, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corporation, PostNL, Royal Mail Group Ltd, SF Express Co., Ltd., SG Holdings Co Ltd, Singapore Post Limited, United Parcel Service, Inc., Yamato Holdings Co. Ltd

﻿Introduction and Scope

This Courier Express and Parcel research report provides general information about the global and region wise developments into the Courier Express and Parcel industry, pertaining to raw material, production & end user consumption, trade activities, shipping, pricing & forecasts, country wise report, developments due to changes in policies, economic indicators etc. In-depth insights on the relevant aspects of Courier Express and Parcel scenario at global and domestic markets are provided in the report. The information elaborated in this market report has been sourced from independent databases, government publications, official websites, knowledge sources, and news reports.

Vendor Landscape and Profiling:

Aramex

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FedEx Corporation

PostNL

Royal Mail Group Ltd

SF Express Co., Ltd.

SG Holdings Co Ltd

Singapore Post Limited

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Yamato Holdings Co. Ltd

This Courier Express and Parcel report points out the overall global Courier Express and Parcel business climate, including changes and modifications in policies, laws, and regulations concerned with entrepreneurship and investment since the past decade. Estimates of market size, market share, Gross Domestic Production (GDP), Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of the Courier Express and Parcel have also been projected. The findings in the report are supported by the business practitioners and policy makers in the field of Courier Express and Parcel. The present annual requirements of the products and services in the Courier Express and Parcel are also detailed in the report. The report gives the scenario of export and import in the Courier Express and Parcel..

Market Segmentation: Courier Express and Parcel Market

Product-based Segmentation:

by Business (B2C (Business-to-Consumer), B2B (Business-to-Business), C2C (Consumer-to-Consumer)); Destination (Domestic, International);

Application-based Segmentation:

End-user (Services (BFSI), Wholesale and Retail Trade (E-commerce), Primary Industries (Agriculture and Other Natural Resources), Manufacturing Construction and Utilities, Others)

Important pointers of the report

• The Courier Express and Parcel is evaluated combining the regional and international markets. This report presents the current and future scenario of global Courier Express and Parcel industry, and details the key enablers of continued growth in the sectors.

• The mega trends impacting the global economies and sectors operating in the Courier Express and Parcel are given in the report.

• The large firms operating in the Courier Express and Parcel and those that have a significant impact on the growth of the market are included in the report.

• The emerging market players in the Courier Express and Parcel industry are detailed in the report.

• The key sectors that have contributed the most in the Courier Express and Parcel industry to its overall GDP are highlighted in the report.

Regional Assessment and Segment Diversification.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Furthermore, the study also analyses the current key players with a significant revenue accomplishment recorded in the present scenario adding to the strength of the global Courier Express and Parcel market. The assessment includes analysis of each competitor candidate driving the extensive rate of demand with incorporation of innovative ideologies and methodologies into the operational entities of the industry. the specific valuation of individual player determining the exact revenue acquired indicating the most significant contributions as well as the new market entrants. The study delivers the significance of recent mergers and collaborations in escalating the growth of the global Courier Express and Parcel market during the forecast period.

Report Highlights

• The report includes country-wise growth projections of the Courier Express and Parcel industry in the next five years.

• Region wise Courier Express and Parcel products or services demand data.

• Regional insights on the Courier Express and Parcel market.

• Market share insights.

• Application and product insights including the revenue in terms of USD million from the year 2015 to 2025.

• Supply and demand side analytics are provided in the report.

• Value chain analysis and stakeholder analysis is provided in the study.

• The report covers the major geographic regions including Eastern Europe, Western Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

