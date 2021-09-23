Hybrid Vehicles Market Size, In-depth Analysis Report and Global Forecast to 2027

Hybrid Vehicles Market report published by Value Market Research, which studies the future outlook of the market. It includes the size, share, growth, trends, key players, segments and regional analysis in detail during the study year 2020-2027.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the hybrid vehicles market include Toyota Motor Corporation, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd, Honda Motor Company Ltd, Kia Motors Corporation, BYD Co.Ltd, Allison transmission, Delphi Technologies, The Ford Motor Company, AB Volvo, and Daimler AG. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The global hybrid vehicles market is forecasted to grow at the lucrative period during the forecast period. Rising air pollution, stringent emission norms, expanding efforts to boost fuel efficiency, and continuous reduction in battery price are factors collectively boosting the market for hybrid vehicles. Government initiatives for hybrid cars and advancing infrastructure to promote hybrid vehicles create new market opportunities. The extra power offered by the electric motor can potentially enable a smaller engine. The battery can also power auxiliary loads and minimize engine idling when stopped. Together, these features result in better fuel economy without sacrificing performance. These features of the vehicle are attracting people to buy them. However, hybrid cars are often more expensive than similar conventional vehicles may hamper the market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Electric Powertrain Type

Parallel Hybrid

Series Hybrid

By Component Type

Battery

Electric Motor

Transmission

By Propulsion

HEV

PHEV

NGV

By Degree Of Hybridization

Full Hybrid

Micro-Hybrid

Mild Hybrid

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the Hybrid Vehicles market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

