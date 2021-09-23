Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips Market 2020 | Industry Demand, Fastest Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast To 2027

Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips Market report published by Value Market Research, which studies the future outlook of the market. It includes the size, share, growth, trends, key players, segments and regional analysis in detail during the study year 2020-2027.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the near field communication (nfc) chips market include Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, EM Microelectronic-Marin S.A., Marvell Technology Group Ltd, STMicroelectronics N.V., MediaTek Inc, Toshiba Corporation, Inside Secure S.A., Samsung Semiconductor Inc, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Broadcom Corporation. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The global near-field communication (NFC) chips market is estimated to proliferate at a lucrative rate during the forecast period. The increasing trend of mobile commerce and the growing adoption of wearable & portable technology is steering the global near field communication (NFC) chips market. Increasing urbanization in emerging economies, growing online and in-store payment, increasing penetration of contactless technology, and increasing need for connectivity between different devices are anticipated to propel the global near field communication (NFC) chips market. However, lack of awareness about the benefits of NFC, issue of short-range communication, security concerns, and competition from alternative payment methods is limiting the market growth.

The research report covers Porter's Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis, and Value Chain analysis.

Market Segmentation

This section of the near field communication (nfc) chips market report provides detailed data on the segments at country and regional level, thereby assisting the strategist in identifying the target demographics for the respective product or services with the upcoming opportunities.

By Product Type

Auxiliary

Non-Auxiliary

By Application

Television

Medical Equipment

Smartphone

Other

By Verticals

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Retail

Banking & Finance

Medical

Other

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

