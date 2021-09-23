Industrial Enzyme Manufacturing Project Report 2021: Plant Setup, Manufacturing Process, Industry Trends, Raw Materials, Cost and Revenue, Business Plan, Machinery Requirements 2026

Industrial enzymes are catalysts that are used to facilitate various industrial processes and for manufacturing different food items, such as cheese and bread. They are utilized to accelerate chemical reactions by forming transition state complexes with their substrate to reach the desired result.

Industrial enzymes also aid in performing numerous metabolic activities, such as synthesizing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and digestion of food in the human body. As a result, they are extensively applied across various industries, such as pulp and paper, agriculture, chemical, pharmaceutical, food and beverages, cosmetics, etc.

The expanding food and beverages sector is primarily driving the industrial enzymes market growth. There has been a significant rise in product demand for application in the production process of packaged foods, as these enzymes break down nutrients in metabolic reactions.

Furthermore, the increasing health concerns are encouraging consumers to shift towards functional foods and nutraceuticals that utilize industrial enzymes as an essential component. Additionally, there is a growing focus on sustainable development and usage of industrial enzymes in the manufacturing of biofuels.

Besides this, several advancements in the field of biotechnology, particularly in protein engineering, have led to the emergence of newly-launched product variants. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the global market for industrial enzymes in the coming years.

