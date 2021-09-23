Global AC Charging Station Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Industry Forecast Report, 2027

The global AC Charging Station Market research report, published by Value Market Research, is designed to offer various market framework such as market size, portion, trends, growth path, value and factors that impact the current market dynamics over the forecast period 2020-2027. Most importantly, this report also provides the latest significant strategies adopted by major players along with their market share.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the ac charging station market include ABB, EVgo Services LLC, ChargePoint, Inc., Blink Charging Co., Allego, Schneider Electric, Toshiba Corporation, Wi Tricity Corporation, Mojo Mobility Inc., AeroVironment, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, General Electric. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Widespread adoption of electric vehicles for transportation and low cost of AC charging over DC drive the global market for AC charging stations. Due to its lower costs, these are the more commonly found chargers. AC charging is usually much cheaper than DC chargers, making them more popular for day-to-day charging. They are seven to ten times cheaper than DC charging stations with the same performance. AC charging method is most suitable for home installation, night charging, and parking spots where the car will stay parked for twenty minutes or longer. Moreover, they are significantly smaller, and their structure is simpler, faster, and less expensive.

Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (Phev)

Battery Electric Vehicles (Bev)

By Application

Public

Private

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the AC Charging Station market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

