Operations as a Service Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunity & Global Forecast to 2027

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the operations as a service market include Accenture, Inc., Atos SE, Capgemini SE, CDI Corp., Cognizant Technology Solutions, Insight, International Business Machines Corporation, CompuCom Systems, Inc., DXC Technology Company, Fujitsu Limited, HCL Technologies Limited,. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Booming digitalization of sectors, a rapid rise in the volume of enterprise data, and growing automation and outsourcing of business processes drive the global operations as a service market. More and more organizations and enterprises are opting for operation as a service. Operations as a service enable a company to focus on customer growth and service, realize cost savings, enabling better strategic decision-making, and increased operational efficiency. Sectors including BFSI, healthcare and life science, education, government and public sector, and telecom and IT are extensively adopting OaaS due to the need for risk compliance and improvements in efficiency & productivity of operations. Operations as a service enable easy and quick access to unstructured data gathered through data analytics to achieve data privacy and security objectives. However, security issues may hamper the market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Component

Software

Services

By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

By Organization Size

SMES

Large Enterprises

By Industry Type

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services And Insurance)

Healthcare And Life Science

Education

Government And Public Sector

Telecom And IT

Retail And Consumer Packaged Goods

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the Operations as a Service market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

