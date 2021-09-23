Malaria Pipeline: Emerging Therapies and Key pharma players involved by DelveInsight | GlaxoSmithKline, Sanaria, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Novartis and Many Others

Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites that are transmitted to people through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. It is preventable and curable. In 2019, there were an estimated 229 million cases of malaria worldwide. Malaria is caused by Plasmodium parasites. The parasites are spread to people through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes, called “malaria vectors.” There are 5 parasite species that cause malaria in humans, and 2 of these species – P. falciparum and P. vivax – pose the greatest threat.
DelveInsight’s “Malaria Pipeline Insight, 2021” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 20+ pipeline drugs in Malaria pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Some of the Malaria Companies are:
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Sanaria
- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
- Novartis
- Nobelpharma
- Curevac
- Novavax
- And Many Others
DelveInsight’s Malaria Report covers around 20+ products under different phases of clinical development like:
- Late stage products (Phase III)
- Mid-stage products (Phase II)
- Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of
- Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
- Discontinued & Inactive candidates
- Route of Administration
Some of the Malaria Therapies are:
- R21
- KAF156
- NPC-19
- And Many Others
Current Malaria Treatment Scenario and Malaria Emerging Therapies:
- How many companies are developing Malaria drugs?
- How many Malaria drugs are developed by each company?
- How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Malaria?
- What are the key collaborations (Industry–Industry, Industry–Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Malaria therapeutics?
- What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?
- What are the clinical studies going on for Malaria and their status?
- What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?
Table of Contents:
Introduction
Executive Summary
Malaria: Overview
Pipeline Therapeutics
Therapeutic Assessment
Malaria– DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
In-depth Commercial Assessment
Malaria Collaboration Deals
Late Stage Products (Phase III)
- Comparative Analysis
R21: GlaxoSmithKline
Drug profiles in the detailed report…..
Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
- Comparative Analysis
KAF156: Novartis
Drug profiles in the detailed report…..
Early Stage Products (Phase I)
- Comparative Analysis
NPC-19: Nobelpharma
Drug profiles in the detailed report…..
Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
- Comparative Analysis
Research Programme: Malaria: Carna Biosciences
Drug profiles in the detailed report…..
Inactive Products
- Comparative Analysis
Malaria Key Companies
Malaria Key Products
Malaria- Unmet Needs
Malaria- Market Drivers and Barriers
Malaria- Future Perspectives and Conclusion
Malaria Analyst Views
Malaria Key Companies
Appendix
Request for Detailed TOC: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/malaria-pipeline-insight
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing end-to-end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.
Request for Free Sample Report: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/malaria-pipeline-insight