Malaria Pipeline: Emerging Therapies and Key pharma players involved by DelveInsight | GlaxoSmithKline, Sanaria, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Novartis and Many Others

Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites that are transmitted to people through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. It is preventable and curable. In 2019, there were an estimated 229 million cases of malaria worldwide. Malaria is caused by Plasmodium parasites. The parasites are spread to people through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes, called “malaria vectors.” There are 5 parasite species that cause malaria in humans, and 2 of these species – P. falciparum and P. vivax – pose the greatest threat.

DelveInsight’s “Malaria Pipeline Insight, 2021” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 20+ pipeline drugs in Malaria pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Request for Free Sample Page: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/malaria-pipeline-insight

Some of the Malaria Companies are:

GlaxoSmithKline

Sanaria

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Novartis

Nobelpharma

Curevac

Novavax

And Many Others

DelveInsight’s Malaria Report covers around 20+ products under different phases of clinical development like:

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Some of the Malaria Therapies are:

R21

KAF156

NPC-19

And Many Others

Current Malaria Treatment Scenario and Malaria Emerging Therapies:

How many companies are developing Malaria drugs?

How many Malaria drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Malaria?

What are the key collaborations (Industry–Industry, Industry–Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Malaria therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Malaria and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Table of Contents:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Malaria: Overview

Pipeline Therapeutics

Therapeutic Assessment

Malaria– DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

In-depth Commercial Assessment

Malaria Collaboration Deals

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

R21: GlaxoSmithKline

Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

KAF156: Novartis

Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

NPC-19: Nobelpharma

Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Research Programme: Malaria: Carna Biosciences

Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Malaria Key Companies

Malaria Key Products

Malaria- Unmet Needs

Malaria- Market Drivers and Barriers

Malaria- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Malaria Analyst Views

Malaria Key Companies

Appendix

Request for Detailed TOC: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/malaria-pipeline-insight

