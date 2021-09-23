Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.76% in the 7MM for the Study Period (2018-2030) by DelveInsight | Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Evive Biotech, Cellerant Therapeutics, BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals etc.

DelveInsight’s Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market report offers comprehensive coverage of the current treatment practices, pipeline drugs, Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted CIN market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).
Some of the key takeaways from the Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market report:
- The Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia market size of Neupogen and Neulasta was USD 216 million and USD 2,450 million in 2020 in the 7MM.
- The total estimated number of cancer patients on chemotherapy was 1,790,618 in 2020 in the 7MM.
- The Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia epidemiological analysis for the US demonstrated Breast cancer accounting for the maximum number of Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia prevalence out of various forms of cancers such as Lung cancer, Ovarian cancer, AML, Lymphoma, and others, with CIN cases in AML being the lowest.
- Surprisingly, Japan accounts for the largest Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia prevalence after the US in the 7MM. The driving factor for the highest cases in Japan is due to the high number of colorectal cancer cases.
- Current treatments in the Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia therapy market are limited to two approved biologics such as Neupogen (filgrastim) and Neulasta (pegfilgrastim) and their biosimilars.
- The Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia market share of biologics is expected to decline owing to the entry of biosimilars as well as novel therapies.
- Major key players leading the Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia market size growth ahead include Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Evive Biotech, Cellerant Therapeutics, BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals, and others.
Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia: Overview
Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia (CIN) is the primary dose-limiting toxicity in patients undergoing cancer treatments with chemotherapy. It can lead to febrile neutropenia (FN), and it is associated with increased morbidity and early mortality, increased medical costs, and disruptions in potentially curative treatments. Some of the risk factors for CIN are older age, female gender, poor performance status, albumin level <3.5 g/dL, bone marrow involvement, high LDH, low lymphocyte counts, high-risk chemotherapy regimen, and others.
Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Epidemiology Segmentation
The Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia market report puts forward the epidemiological analysis for the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM segmented into:
- Total number of Patients on Chemotherapy
- Risk-specific Chemotherapy Patient Pool for CIN
- Total Incident Cases of CIN by Cancer-Type
Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Pipeline Therapies
- Rolontis (eflapegrastim injection): Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
- EC-18: Enzychem Lifesciences Corporation
- ALRN-6924: Aileron Therapeutics
- Romyelocel-L/CL T-008: Cellerant Therapeutics
- Myelo001: Myelo Therapeutics
- Plinabulin: BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals
- F-627 (Ryzneuta): Evive Biotech
Scope of the Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market Report
Coverage: 7MM (the US, EU5, and Japan)
Study Period: 2018-30
Key Companies: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Evive Biotech, Cellerant Therapeutics, BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals, and others.
Key Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Pipeline Therapies: Rolontis (eflapegrastim injection), EC-18, ALRN-6924, Romyelocel-L/CL T-008, Myelo001, Plinabulin, F-627 (Ryzneuta), and others.
Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market Segmentation: By Geography, By Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Therapies
Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia emerging therapies
Tools used: SWOT analysis, Conjoint Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods.
Case Studies
KOL’s Views
Analyst’s Views
