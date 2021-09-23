Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.76% in the 7MM for the Study Period (2018-2030) by DelveInsight | Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Evive Biotech, Cellerant Therapeutics, BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals etc.

DelveInsight’s Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market report offers comprehensive coverage of the current treatment practices, pipeline drugs, Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted CIN market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

Some of the key takeaways from the Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market report:

The Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia market size of Neupogen and Neulasta was USD 216 million and USD 2,450 million in 2020 in the 7MM.

and in 2020 in the 7MM. The total estimated number of cancer patients on chemotherapy was 1,790,618 in 2020 in the 7MM.

in 2020 in the 7MM. The Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia epidemiological analysis for the US demonstrated Breast cancer accounting for the maximum number of Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia prevalence out of various forms of cancers such as Lung cancer, Ovarian cancer, AML, Lymphoma, and others, with CIN cases in AML being the lowest.

Surprisingly, Japan accounts for the largest Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia prevalence after the US in the 7MM. The driving factor for the highest cases in Japan is due to the high number of colorectal cancer cases.

Current treatments in the Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia therapy market are limited to two approved biologics such as Neupogen (filgrastim) and Neulasta (pegfilgrastim) and their biosimilars.

(filgrastim) and (pegfilgrastim) and their biosimilars. The Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia market share of biologics is expected to decline owing to the entry of biosimilars as well as novel therapies.

as well as novel therapies. Major key players leading the Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia market size growth ahead include Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Evive Biotech, Cellerant Therapeutics, BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia : Overview

Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia (CIN) is the primary dose-limiting toxicity in patients undergoing cancer treatments with chemotherapy. It can lead to febrile neutropenia (FN), and it is associated with increased morbidity and early mortality, increased medical costs, and disruptions in potentially curative treatments. Some of the risk factors for CIN are older age, female gender, poor performance status, albumin level <3.5 g/dL, bone marrow involvement, high LDH, low lymphocyte counts, high-risk chemotherapy regimen, and others.

Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Epidemiology Segmentation

The Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia market report puts forward the epidemiological analysis for the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total number of Patients on Chemotherapy

Risk-specific Chemotherapy Patient Pool for CIN

Total Incident Cases of CIN by Cancer-Type

Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Pipeline Therapies

Rolontis (eflapegrastim injection): Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

EC-18: Enzychem Lifesciences Corporation

ALRN-6924: Aileron Therapeutics

Romyelocel-L/CL T-008: Cellerant Therapeutics

Myelo001: Myelo Therapeutics

Plinabulin: BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals

F-627 (Ryzneuta): Evive Biotech

Scope of the Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market Report

Coverage: 7MM (the US, EU5, and Japan)

Study Period: 2018-30

Key Companies: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Evive Biotech, Cellerant Therapeutics, BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Key Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Pipeline Therapies: Rolontis (eflapegrastim injection), EC-18, ALRN-6924, Romyelocel-L/CL T-008, Myelo001, Plinabulin, F-627 (Ryzneuta), and others.

Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market Segmentation: By Geography, By Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Therapies

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia emerging therapies

Tools used: SWOT analysis, Conjoint Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods.

Case Studies

KOL’s Views

Analyst’s Views

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market Report Introduction 3 Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia 5 Disease Background and Overview 6 Algorithm for Diagnosis of Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia 7 Patient Journey 8 Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia (CIN) Epidemiology and Patient Population 9 Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices 10 Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Epidemiology and Patient Population 11 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia 10 Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Treatment 12 Unmet Needs 13 Key Endpoints of Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia (CIN) Treatment 14 Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Emerging Therapies 15 Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia: 7 Major Market Analysis 16 Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market Unmet Needs 17 Case Reports 18 Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market Drivers 19 Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market Barriers 20 SWOT Analysis 21 KOL Reviews 21 Appendix 22 DelveInsight Capabilities 23 Disclaimer 24 About DelveInsight

