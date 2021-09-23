GCC Particle Board Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026 | Syndicated Analytics

Particle board, also called low-density fiberboard (LDF), is made from wood chips, synthetic resin, sawmill shavings, sawdust, or other suitable binders that are extruded and pressed. Several product variants are available based on density, size, the geometry of particles, amount of adhesive used, etc.

Particle boards are lightweight, easy to install, affordable, provide aesthetic value, have a uniform surface, etc. They are widely used as building materials for infrastructure, concert venues, recording studios, furniture, etc.

Report Metrics

Historical Year: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2025

GCC Particle Board Industry Trends and Drivers:

Significant growth in the construction industry represents one of the key factors driving the market for particle boards in the GCC region. This material requires minimal maintenance and is environmentally friendly. Moreover, particle boards display thermo-acoustic insulation properties and can be utilized in speakers and false ceilings of auditoriums and theaters.

Additionally, particle boards also find extensive applications in kitchen cabinets, windows, window/ floor coverings, modular partition systems, doors, etc. Besides this, shifting consumer preferences and improving living standards in the GCC region are encouraging consumers to opt for furniture made with particle boards, which is anticipated to catalyze the market growth over the forecasted period.

GCC Particle Board Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented in on the basis of type, end use and region.

Type

End use

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



Competitive Landscape:

The report also provides insights on the competitive landscape of the GCC particle board industry with the leading players profiled in the report.

