United States Pollution Mask Market Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Pollution Mask Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the United States pollution mask market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2021-2026. Pollution masks are worn on the face to protect the user against harmful air-borne infections and pollutants present in the ambient air. At present, they are widely being utilized in the United States (US) as certain parts of the atmospheric air have become highly polluted. This can be accredited to the rising number of vehicles, increasing construction activities and heavy industrial discharge. Consequently, there has been a rise in the number of individuals suffering from stroke, asthma, COPD, lung cancer and other diseases.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The US represents one of the worst affected countries from the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the globe. The number of deceased individuals reached nearly 64,000 by the end of April 2020 in the country. Thus, the alarming death rate and preventive measures against COVID-19 have significantly escalated the demand for pollution masks in the US. Apart from this, the increasing amount of NOx emissions from vehicles and power generation is anticipated to propel the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

3M

Honeywell International Inc

Kimberley-Clark Corporation

Vogmask (Ohlone Press LLC)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Foss Performance Materials

Prestige Ameritech

Makrite

Breakup by Product Type:

Disposable

Reusable

Breakup by Filter Type:

Particulate Filter

Gas and Odor Filter

Combination Filter

Others

Breakup by Standard Ratings:

N95

N99

N100

P95

P100

Market, By Particulate Matter:

PM 0.3

PM 1

PM 2.5

PM 10

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Institutional Sales

Retail Sales Offline Online



