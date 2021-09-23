United States Pasta Sauce Market Size, Share, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Pasta Sauce Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the United States pasta sauce market is currently witnessing steady growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its steady growth during 2020-2025. Pasta sauce refers to a thick creamy textured condiment that is consumed as a savory topping over pasta and other Italian dishes, such as pizza and lasagna. It is primarily made up of tomatoes, onions, garlic, cheese, herbs, and seasonings, resulting in a unique flavor and taste. Pasta sauce contains several macronutrients, vitamins, minerals, and fibers. It is widely available in diverse variants, such as arrabbiata, pesto, alfredo, meat-based, butter-based, and vegetable-based pasta sauces.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The increasing penetration of inter-continental food trends, along with the widespread availability of a vast range of pasta sauce flavors, is primarily driving the market growth in the United States. In line with this, the rising consumer preferences towards easy-to-cook and processed food ingredients based on their hectic lifestyles are also propelling the demand for pasta sauces. The expanding foodservice industry, along with the growing number of cafes, fast food joints, eateries, etc., is also catalyzing the market growth in the country. Moreover, the rising consumer concerns towards numerous health risks associated with the consumption of synthetic ingredients-based pasta sauces are further propelling the demand for organic product variants.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Tomato-Based Sauces Traditional Sauce Marinara Sauce Meat Sauce Mushroom Sauce Roasted Garlic Sauce Cheese Sauce Tomato and Basil Sauce Others

Pesto-Based Sauces Traditional Basil Pesto Sauce Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Sauce Others

Alfredo-Based Sauces Traditional Alfredo Sauce Garlic Alfredo Sauce Cheese Alfredo Sauce Others



Breakup by Packaging Type:

Glass Bottles

PET

Cans

Pouches

Cartons

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Direct

Indirect Store-Based Retailing Supermarkets Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Online Retailing



Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

