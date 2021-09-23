North America Digital Camera Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Key players 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Digital Camera Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the North America digital camera market reached a value of US$ 3.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the North America digital camera market is expected to exhibit negative growth during the forecast period (2021-2026). Digital cameras are multimedia devices used for capturing and storing photographs and videos in the digital format. These digital files can be instantly displayed on the live preview screen, unlike film cameras. Some of the main components of these cameras include the lens, viewfinder, aperture, image sensor and the shutter. They are also equipped with in-built memory card slots that allow users to extend the storage capacity of the devices. Apart from supporting basic image editing functions like cropping and filters, digital cameras also offer numerous specialized features, such as digital zoom, burst shots, auto-focus, best-shot selector, altering sensor sensitivity (ISO), panorama assist, shutter speed and automatic white balance (AWB).

North America Digital Camera Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the growing adoption of digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) cameras. This can be attributed to the vast popularity of social media platforms in the North American region, along with the inflating per capita income levels. This trend has resulted in the growing inclination of the masses toward fashion and lifestyle photography. Consequently, emerging as well as established social media influencers are widely using these cameras for capturing high definition (HD) images and videos, even in low light settings. Furthermore, the rising adoption of action cameras in the region is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. These cameras are more compact and portable when compared to DSLR or point and shoot models. They are extremely durable in nature and can be mounted on cycles, helmets, car dashboards, or worn on the body to capture real-life videos in harsh climates or while participating in adventure sports. Action cameras can record 4K videos in a hassle-free manner, which can be transferred to a smartphone via WiFi. Therefore, the increasing participation of enthusiasts in adventure sports is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the advent of camera variants equipped with advanced technologies and features, such as anti-shake technology and face recognition, is expected to provide an impetus to the market growth. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the growing popularity of wedding videography, escalating interest in wildlife photography and advances in filmmaking.

Key Market Segmentation:

Key Regions Analysed

United States

Canada

Market by Type

Interchangeable Lens Cameras Line-Scan Camera Systems Digital Rangefinders Digital Single Lens Reflex (SLR) Cameras

Built-in Lens Cameras Integration Camera Bridge Cameras Compact Digital Cameras



