Latin America Sanitary Napkin Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2020-2025v

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Latin America Sanitary Napkin Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025“,The Latin America sanitary napkin market is currently witnessing moderate growth. A sanitary napkin, also known as a menstrual pad, is a disposable pad produced with absorbent materials worn to absorb menstrual blood. It is usually made up of wood cellulose with polyolefin fabrics, porous gel, polyester, and rayon devised to extract the fluid away from the skin. Sanitary napkins are currently available in different innovative variants, such as the bio-degradable, reusable, and disposable menstrual pads that are safe, easy to use, and eco-friendly.

Market Trends:

The rising working women population, along with the increasing awareness towards menstrual hygiene in Latin America, is one of the primary driving the market. Moreover, a surge in employment opportunities has resulted in a change in the purchasing habits of women by improving the awareness and willingness to spend on the products that maintain menstrual health. Besides this, the governments across several countries, such as Brazil, Mexico, Chile, etc., emphasize on promoting the need for adequate products to maintain feminine hygiene. Additionally, several Latin American manufacturers are introducing low-cost sanitary pads along with numerous innovative products, such as ultra-thin napkins with high absorbency capacity. This is further is anticipated to catalyze the Latin America market for sanitary napkins in the coming years. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Menstrual Pad

Pantyliner

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Online

Specialty Stores

Others

Breakup by Country:

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Peru

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Competitive Structure

Profiles of Key Players

