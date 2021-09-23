Latin America Pasta Sauce Market Size, Share, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Latin America Pasta Sauce Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the Latin America pasta sauce market is currently witnessing steady growth. Looking forward by IMARC group the market to continue its steady growth during 2020-2025. Pasta sauce refers to a mixture of numerous ingredients, such as tomatoes, onion, cheese, garlic, herbs, and other seasonings. It is usually made in the form of liquid or semi-liquid paste that improves the flavor of the pasta dish and helps in quick preparation. Pasta sauce is a rich source of vitamins, minerals, micronutrients, fibers, etc. Tomato or arrabbiata sauce, pesto sauce, and alfredo sauce are some of the major types of pasta sauces available across the Latin American countries.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The changing consumer tastes and preferences, along with the increasing popularity of intercontinental cuisines, are primarily driving the pasta sauce market in Latin America. Moreover, the hectic and busy lifestyles of the consumers, coupled with the wide availability of easy-to-cook pasta recipes, are also augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the rising consumer health concerns have led to an increasing demand for minimally processed and organic product variants. The expanding foodservice sector in the region, coupled with the introduction of innovative flavors and ingredients, will continue to catalyze the pasta sauce market in Latin America.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Tomato-Based Sauces Traditional Sauce Marinara Sauce Meat Sauce Mushroom Sauce Roasted Garlic Sauce Cheese Sauce Tomato and Basil Sauce Others

Pesto-Based Sauces Traditional Basil Pesto Sauce Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Sauce Others

Alfredo-Based Sauces Traditional Alfredo Sauce Garlic Alfredo Sauce Cheese Alfredo Sauce Others



Breakup by Packaging Type:

Glass Bottles

PET

Cans

Pouches

Cartons

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Direct

Indirect Store-Based Retailing Supermarkets Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Online Retailing



Breakup by Country:

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Peru

Others

