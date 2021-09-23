Japan Aquafeed Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Japan Aquafeed Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025“, the japan aquafeed market reached a volume of 372,303 Tons in 2019. Aquafeed is commercially prepared for aquatic animals by combining different raw materials and additives, such as fish meal, plants, marine animals, terrestrial-based live feeds, grain products, vegetable protein and fish oil. This combination usually varies depending on the age and requirement of the species. Aquafeed is a rich source of proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, lipids and fats, and fibers. It also offers growth-promoting and immune-resistant benefits to the farmed aquatic animals, such as fishes, crustaceans and mollusks. Moreover, it is generally available in the form of pellets, extruded bits and granules.

Market Trends:

One of the primary factors driving the market growth includes the several initiatives undertaken by the government of Japan for increasing the production of certified sustainable seafood to fulfill the rising demand. For instance, the Fast Fish campaign is encouraging the modernization of the fisheries sector in the country, which in turn is increasing the sales of aquafeed. Extensive research and development (R&D) in the field of fish cultivation is another factor that is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in Japan. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 4.8% during 2020-2025 reaching a value of around 493,246 Tons by 2025.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Marubeni-Nisshin

Mitsubishi Nosan

Chubu Shiryo

Kyodo Shiryo (Feed One Co., Ltd.)

Itochu

Nutreco Skretti

Market Breakup by Product Form:

Pellets

Extruded

Powered

Liquid

Market Breakup by End-User:

Molluscs

Fishes

Crustaceans and Others

Market Breakup by Ingredients:

Soybean

Fish Meal

Wheat Flour and Wheat Products

Rice Products

Corn

Additives

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Competitive Structure

Profiles of Key Players

