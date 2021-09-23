Global Cheese Market, Market size is predicted to hit USD 137.49 Billion by 2030

Global Cheese Market to reach USD 137.49 billion by 2030 from USD 84.95 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 3.9% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. This growth is anticipated due to the rising urbanization and growing disposable incomes across the globe, the fast-food industry is growing at a healthy rate which will create a worldwide demand for Cheese.

The growth of online stores is also propelling the selling of high-end products. The increased knowledge of good sources of nutrients such as calcium, phosphorous, zinc, vitamin A, and vitamin B12, which are important for building strong bones, as well as certain high-quality proteins that provide essential building blocks for strong muscles, is driving the demand for cheese. Furthermore, the growing influence of western cuisines, increasing disposable incomes, and the introduction of a variety of flavored cheese items, such as pepper, garlic, red chili flakes, and oregano pickle, which cater to a variety of tastes and preferences of consumers around the world. Animal sources cheese has the largest share of the segmentation font by type.

Cheese is a highly nutritious and palatable milk-derived food product that comes in a wide variety of textures, flavors, and aromas, with over 2000 varieties currently available worldwide. The texture and flavor of cheese are determined by the raw materials used in its production, such as the type and breed of milking animals, grazing and climatic conditions, and so on. Cheese takes up about a tenth of the volume of milk, making it more compact and having a longer shelf life than milk. It is high in protein, basic minerals, fat, calcium, and other nutrients. It also has health benefits including healthier teeth and bones, a healthy heart, and the prevention of osteoporosis, among others.

Natural cheese segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Cheese Market market is segmented by type into Natural Cheese, Hard Cheese, Soft Cheese, Processed Cheese, Spreadable Cheese, and Block Cheese. The natural cheese segment held the largest market share in the year 2020. Since customers are becoming more health-conscious, naturally produced cheese is preferred over processed cheese.

Cow milk segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Cheese Market market is divided by source Cow Milk, Sheep Milk, Goat Milk, and Buffalo Milk. Over the forecast period, the cow milk segment is projected to expand at the fastest pace. This is due to the inclusion of protein and fat in the milk, which gives the cheese its flavor and texture. Additionally, before the cheese-making process begins, cow’s milk is pasteurized, which involves heating the milk to a specific temperature and then quickly cooling it. The harmful bacteria in milk are killed when it is heated.

Hypermarkets & supermarkets segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Cheese Market market is segmented by distribution channel into Convenience stores, Hypermarkets & supermarkets, E-commerce platforms, and others. The hypermarkets &supermarkets segment held the largest market share in the year 2020. During the forecast period, it is predicted to be the largest and fastest-growing market. The wide variety of products available and the convenience of real-time brand comparison for customers are the primary reasons for hypermarkets and supermarkets’ popularity in this market.

Cheddar segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Cheese Market market is divided by-products into Mozzarella, Cheddar, Feta, Parmesan, Roquefort, and Others. Over the forecast period, the cheddar segment is projected to expand at the fastest pace because of its tougher texture, creamier and sharper flavor, and longer shelf life Furthermore, as opposed to other cheeses such as mozzarella, the price of cheddar cheese is lower, making it more affordable. Additionally, cheddar cheese is available in single plastic-wrapped slices, cheese spray, cheese spread, squeeze tube, and a variety of other packaging options, many of which have created new consumer opportunities.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Adoption of packaged food and surging demand from end-users

The unstoppable global demand for convenience food is the primary factor driving the cheese market forward. The adoption of packaged food products, as well as simple and fast meal choices, has been driven by a lack of time for preparing elaborate meals using traditional methods. Cheese market growth is also influenced by the fact that people use such products to prepare quick and easy meals, making it easier for them to keep up with their everyday hectic schedules.

Restraint

Negative health consequences as well as unstable economic conditions in countries

Cheese market will be constrained by important factors such as high-fat content, which has restricted its consumption among the obese population. Furthermore, excessive cheese intake has a variety of negative health consequences, including heart arrest and a rise in cholesterol levels. In recent years, there has been a significant increase in public perception of the negative consequences of increased cheese consumption. The unstable economic conditions in developing and underdeveloped countries limit consumers’ willingness to spend more on dairy products like cheese, stifling the cheese market’s development.

Global Cheese Market report also contains analysis on:

Cheese Market Segments:

By Type Natural Cheese Hard Cheese Soft Cheese Processed Cheese Spreadable Cheese Block Cheese

By Source Cow Milk Sheep Milk Goat Milk Buffalo Milk

By Distribution Channel Convenience stores Hypermarkets & supermarkets E-commerce platforms Other

By Product Mozzarella Cheddar Feta Parmesan Roquefort Others



