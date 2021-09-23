Global Dairy Products Market,Market size is predicted to hit USD798.95 Billion by 2030

Global Dairy Products Market to surpass USD 798.95 billion by 2030 from USD 494.73 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 3.7% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. This growth is anticipated increasing consumption of Dairy Products and shifting consumer preference from meat to Dairy Products for protein enrichment are the significant drivers for this market’s growth.

Dairy Products are foods derived from the milk of mammals such as cows, buffalos, goats, dogs, yaks, and camels. Since milk is a liquid, it is susceptible to microbial growth, resulting in product disintegration. To prevent this issue and to prolong the shelf life of milk, it is processed into cheese, butter, milk powder, ice cream, yogurt, and other Dairy Products. The global demand for Dairy Products has been growing due to a lack of strict regulatory structures and an increase in the amount of money coming in from both the private and public sectors. The growing production of milk products is due to the flourishing agriculture and animal husbandry industries in many parts of the world.

Global Dairy Products Market: Key Players

DMK Group

Fonterra Co-operative Group

GCMMF

The Kraft Heinz Company

Nestle S.A.

Arla Foods amba

Danone S.A.

Royal Friesland Campina

Dairy Farmers of America, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Global Dairy Products Market: Segments

Milk segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Dairy Products Market is divided by manufacturing method into Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Butter and Others. Over the forecast period, the milk segment is projected to expand at the fastest pace. Milk consumption is increasing in developing countries because it is highly nutritious and provides protein and calcium. Furthermore, milk intake lowers the risk of osteoporosis in the elderly, which is expected to boost demand significantly. Because of the high demand for yogurt in countries like China and India, the yogurt segment is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. Chinese consumers choose yogurt as part of their diet because it helps to maintain a balanced gut and thus improve immunity. Furthermore, this country’s preference for slightly sweet and flavored yogurt products has an impact on the overall market’s development.

Hypermarkets & supermarkets segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Dairy Products Market is segmented by distribution channel into Convenience stores, Hypermarkets & supermarkets, E-commerce platforms, and others. Hypermarkets &supermarkets segment held the largest market share in the year 2020. The primary factors driving the segment’s growth are an increase in the number of hypermarkets and the availability of a wide variety of goods in such stores. To stop spoilage, supermarkets have temperature-controlled shelves for Dairy Products. Consumers find it convenient to purchase everyday necessities at lower prices in these shops, which is expected to propel the segment’s growth in the coming years. Because of the convenience that these distribution channels provide, the online segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The segment’s growth will be aided by increased internet penetration and better connectivity around the world.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing health concerns and demand for nutritious food

Due to growing consumer concern about health and the belief that diet directly affects healthiness, nutritious foods have played a key role in healthy behaviors in recent years. The demand for nutritious food is rapidly growing as the world’s population and welfare grow. The high-nutrition trend is gaining popularity and will continue to do so in the coming years. Protein and other nutrient benefits in promoting an active lifestyle have become more widely known among consumers. Additionally, as people become more conscious of the negative health effects of consuming red meat, an increasing number of people choose to reduce or exclude animal protein from their diet entirely. Furthermore, the majority of the nutrients in milk come in forms that are readily absorbed by the human body. As a result of all of these factors, consumers all over the world include milk and milk products in their diets on a regular basis, resulting in strong demand and, as a result, growth in the Global Dairy Products Market industry.

Restraint

Dairy allergies and the emergence of veganism

The emergence of veganism and vegetarian’s preference for plant-based diets is reducing the consumption of Dairy Products. Other market constraints include lactose intolerance, dairy allergy, customer move toward plant-based food products, and myths about milk consumption.

Global Dairy Products Market report also contains analysis on:

Dairy Products Segments:

By Product Milk Cheese Yogurt Butter Others

By Distribution Channel Convenience stores Hypermarkets & supermarkets E-commerce platforms Other



