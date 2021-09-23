Health and Wellness Market Report 2021, Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast till 2026 – Syndicated Analytics

Health and wellness refer to the welfare of an individual’s mind, body, and soul. Some of the common components of this industry include nutrition, personal care/beauty, weight management, spa treatments, preventive/personalized medicine, fitness, etc.

Various key players utilize specialized therapeutic waters, such as Malkinskaya mineral and iodine-bromine water, to treat rheumatism, asthma, circulation disorders, bronchitis, and numerous cardiovascular and spinal column ailments.

Additionally, services related to wellness tourism, wellness real estate, thermal and mineral springs, etc., are also offered to encourage consumers to adopt healthy lifestyles.

Note: Our analysts are continuously monitoring the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. This insightful information is included in the report to improve the efficiency, resilience and overall performance of businesses.

Report Metrics

Historical Year: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2025

Global Health and Wellness Industry Trends and Drivers:

The rising prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases is one of the primary factors driving the health and wellness market. Moreover, the growing consumer concerns towards diabetes, cancer, asthma, dementia, arthritis, etc., are motivating individuals to practice yoga, meditation, and athletics, on a regular basis. This is further catalyzing the global market for health and wellness.

Additionally, the growing popularity of various wearable devices, including fitness bands and trackers, for monitoring health conditions and fitness levels is also escalating the product demand.

In the coming years, various other factors, such as the increasing levels of urbanization, hectic work schedules, and rising awareness among consumers about the importance of maintaining proper health and wellbeing, are projected to drive the health and wellness market on a global level.

Global Health and Wellness Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented in on the basis of type, end use and region.

Type

End use

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



Competitive Landscape:

The report also provides insights on the competitive landscape of the global health and wellness industry with the leading players profiled in the report.

