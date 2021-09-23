Indonesia Gravity Based Water Purifier Market Size, Share, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indonesia Gravity Based Water Purifier Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Indonesia gravity-based water purifier market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% during 2021-2026. A gravity-based water purifier functions without electricity on the principle of gravity to disinfect water. It is an ideal alternative to boiling water in areas that experience frequent power cuts. In Indonesia, the degradation of water resources and concerns regarding contaminated drinking water have resulted in the increasing demand for gravity-based water purifiers.

Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of water-borne diseases and the consequently rising mortality rates are among the primary factors driving the demand for gravity-based water purifiers in Indonesia. This can be accredited to the continual disposal of industrial waste in rivers, which has accelerated the occurrence of diseases, such as cholera, diarrhea and jaundice. This has led to the rising demand for clean and safe drinking water across the country. In line with this, increasing health-consciousness and awareness regarding the presence of high total dissolved solids (TDS) content in the water supplied by municipal bodies have boosted the sales of gravity-based water purifiers. Other factors, such as technological advancements and the advent of low-cost gravity-based/non-electric water purifiers, along with the launch of portable product variants and growing disposable incomes, are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the region.+

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Advance Product

Culligan Indonesia

Kent RO Systems Ltd

Nazava Water Filters (Pt Holland)

PT Toray International Indonesia

Toclas Corporation

Unilever PLC

Woongjin Coway Co Ltd.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Individual Water Purifiers

Community Water Purifiers

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales

Company Outlets

Online

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Competitive Structure

Profiles of Key Players

