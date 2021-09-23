Methanol Production Cost Analysis 2021: Plant Cost, Price Trends, Manufacturing Process, Industry Trends, Raw Materials, Cost and Revenue 2026 | Syndicated Analysis

Methanol, also known as wood alcohol, refers to a colorless, light, and volatile liquid alcohol with a distinctive odor. It contains a methyl group linked with a hydroxy group and is the simplest type of alcohol.

Methanol is prepared by directly combining hydrogen and carbon monoxide gas in the presence of a catalyst. It has a low rate of evaporation, radiant heat energy and is miscible in different solvents, including water, ether, alcohol, ketones, etc.

As a result, methanol is extensively utilized as a general solvent and to produce pharmaceuticals, resins, perfumes, etc.

Browse complete production cost analysis report with TOC and list of figures & tables: https://bit.ly/3hRwjA4

The expanding automotive industry represents one of the primary factors driving the methanol market. This chemical is used as an antifreeze agent for automobile radiators and as a transportation fuel. Additionally, methanol is also utilized in the manufacturing of Methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE) and Dimethyl ether (DME), which are safer substitutes for traditional gasoline.

Furthermore, methanol finds various applications in the manufacturing of acetic acid, formaldehyde, and methyl acetate, which are then used to produce paints, solvents, plastics, adhesives, plywood, foams, explosives, etc. Besides this, the increasing applications of methanol in internal combustion engines and as an essential component of biodiesel are anticipated to further bolster the market for methanol in the coming years.

The report providing in-depth, comprehensive techno-economic analysis, including:

Market Trends

Major Regions

Key Manufacturers

Price Trends

Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

Raw Material Costs

Utility Costs

Labor Costs

Packaging Costs

Transportation Costs

Land and Construction Costs

Machinery Costs

Profit Margins

Product Pricing

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

