Octene Production Cost Analysis 2021: Plant Cost, Price Trends, Manufacturing Process, Industry Trends, Raw Materials, Cost and Revenue 2026 | Syndicated Analysis

Octene refers to an alkene that has the chemical formula C8H16. It is a colorless liquid that is classified as a higher olefin and alpha-olefin. Octene is primarily known for its isomer 1-octene, which is produced using two methods, including the Fischer-Tropsch synthesis and oligomerization of ethylene.
It can be utilized in the manufacturing of artificial fatty acids, synthetic lubricants, surfactants, elastomers and plastomers, plasticizers, polyethylene comonomers, agrochemicals, etc.
The rising demand for polyalphaolefin (PAO)-based synthetic lubricants is one of the key factors augmenting the global octene market. PAO-based lubricants have a high viscosity index, oxidation stability, compatibility with mineral oils and paints, etc.
Additionally, the increasing product demand for crude oil refining is further fueling the growth of the market. Moreover, the automobile sector utilizes alpha-olefins in surfactants, l grease oils, plasticizers, chemicals, etc., which is also bolstering the global market.
Besides this, the elevating use of octene-1 as a comonomer in the production of polyethylene and significant growth in the plastics industry are expected to propel the octene market in the coming years.
