North America Power Inverter Market Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Power Inverter Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the North America power inverter market reached a value of US$ 11.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2026. Power inverters, also known as inverters, are electronic devices that convert direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC). They are compact, lightweight, noise-free, environment-friendly, easy to install, and ensure a reliable and efficient power supply. Apart from this, power inverters require low operating costs and eliminate the inconvenience of using change-over switches. Owing to these advantages, they are widely utilized in the residential and commercial sectors in the North American region to operate and charge tools, smart devices and consumer electronics.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

On account of the stringent emission standards, automobile manufacturers nowadays are shifting their production from conventional vehicles to hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs). As a result, there is a rise in the utilization of power inverters in different parts of North America for charging EVs. Apart from this, increasing infrastructural development projects in the region are anticipated to escalate the demand for power inverters in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Application:

Motor Drives

UPS

Rail Traction

Wind Turbines

EVs/HEVs

Solar PVs

Others

Market Breakup by Type:

<5KW

5KW to 95 KW

100KW to 495KW

Above 500KW

Market Breakup by End-User:

Utility

Residential

Commercial

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

