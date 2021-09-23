North America Laminate Flooring Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “ North America Laminate Flooring Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, North America laminate flooring market reached a volume of 123.6 Million Sq. Meters in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026. Laminate flooring is a versatile flooring solution that is manufactured by fusing the wear, design, core and back layers using intense heat and pressure. It is durable, versatile, highly resistant to dust, and considered an affordable alternative of stone floor coverings, engineered wood and solid hardwood, which can be installed on an existing floor. Apart from this, as laminate flooring is made from 90% wood fiber and 10% glue resin, it is environment-friendly in nature. Owing to these advantages, it is widely utilized in the industrial, residential and commercial buildings in Northern America.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The revival of the US economy represents one of the key factors contributing to the North America laminate flooring market. Apart from this, increasing renovation activities, in confluence with investments in the restoration of deficient structures, especially in educational and public buildings, are anticipated to escalate the demand for laminate flooring in the region.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product Type:

HDF Laminated

MDF Laminates

Market Breakup by Sector:

Residential

Commercial

Market Breakup by Regions:

United States

Canada

Mexico

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

