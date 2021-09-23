North America Isopropyl Alcohol Market Size, Share, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Isopropyl Alcohol Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the North America isopropyl alcohol market reached a volume of 855,450 Tons in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit stable growth during 2021-2026. Isopropyl alcohol, with the chemical formula CH 3 CHOHCH 3 , is a colorless and flammable compound. Also known as 2-propanol, it is synthesized from the reaction of sulfuric acid and propylene, followed by hydrolysis. Isopropyl alcohol creates a homogenous mixture with ether, water, ethanol, chloroform, oils, natural resins, and polyvinyl butyral. As a result, it is commonly used as a solvent and cleaning fluid, especially to dissolve oils. Besides this, it is also utilized as an anesthetic, disinfectant, intermediate, and additive. Due to its versatile nature, isopropyl alcohol finds applications in a wide range of sectors like cosmetics, automotive, liquid detergents, paints and coatings, food processing, and printing.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

North America Isopropyl Alcohol Market Trends:

One of the leading factors driving the demand for isopropyl alcohol in North America is the rising cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Isopropyl alcohol is utilized in the production of hand sanitizers, hand rubs, other disinfection products, which are being widely used as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the disease. Furthermore, due to its favorable properties, isopropyl alcohol is utilized in personal care products and cosmetics. The rising demand for anti-aging products in North America is bolstering the growth of the market. Apart from this, isopropyl alcohol is employed in the food and beverage industry for the extraction and purification of natural products like colors, vitamins, flavorings, and oils. Furthermore, the introduction of bio-based isopropyl alcohol is creating a positive outlook for the market growth due to the rising inclination toward renewable resources.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application

Process Solvent

Cleaning Agent

Coating Solvent

Intermediate

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Paints and Coatings

Chemicals

Others

Breakup by Regions

United States

Canada

Mexico

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

