North America E-Cigarette Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America E-Cigarette Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the North America e-cigarette market reached a value of US$ 8.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the North America e-cigarette market to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during 2021-2026. E-cigarettes, also known as e-cigs, e-hookahs and vape pens, are battery-operated devices that are manufactured using a cartridge, mouthpiece, atomizer and battery. These cigarettes contain solutions of nicotine, propylene glycol and flavorings, which provide a sensation similar to tobacco smoking. They are cost-effective, easily available and resemble cigars, pipes or USB memory sticks. Owing to these advantages, they are increasingly being adopted by young adults in the North American region.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

As e-cigarettes are considered safer than conventional cigarettes, they are gaining traction in North America. In addition to this, the growing awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco and increasing health concerns among the population have boosted the overall sales of e-cigarettes in the region. Furthermore, the easy availability of a wide variety of flavors is further catalyzing the market growth. Leading manufacturers in the industry are offering customization in flavors and investing in innovative promotional campaigns to expand their consumer base in the region.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product:

Modular E-Cigarette

Rechargeable E-Cigarette

Next Generation E-Cigarette

Disposable E-Cigarette

Market Breakup by Flavour:

Tobacco

Botanical

Fruit

Sweet

Beverages

Others

Market Breakup by Battery Mode:

Automatic E-Cigarette

Manual E-Cigarette

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Specialist E-Cig Shops

Online Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Tobacconist

Others

Market Breakup by Country:

United States

Canada

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Competitive Structure

Profiles of Key Players

