North America Dry Eye Syndrome Market Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Dry Eye Syndrome Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the North America dry eye syndrome market reached a value of US$ 2.23 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the North America dry eye syndrome market to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Dry eye syndrome is a medical condition wherein the patient experiences a lack of lubrication or moisture on the surface of their eyes. Also known as keratoconjunctivitis sicca (KCS), it is a commonly occurring syndrome in ophthalmology. Some of the most common symptoms of dry eyes include itchy eyes, burning sensation, inflammation, redness, aching sensations, blurred vision, heaviness, fatigue, soreness, dryness and photophobia. Apart from this, watery eyes can also represent a major symptom for the condition as the eyes may over-stimulate the production of the watery component of tears in order to compensate for the dryness. The syndrome, however, is completely curable by medicines that are often marketed in the forms of gels, ointments and drops.

North America Dry Eye Syndrome Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing reliance of the masses on electronic gadgets across the North American region. Smartphones, TVs, tablets and laptops are extensively utilized by individuals, especially students and working professionals. This has further received a boost due to the growing digitization across industries. In line with this, the prolonged usage of these digital devices has resulted in the increasing prevalence of numerous ocular disorders, including dry eye syndrome. Moreover, the rising incidences of numerous health conditions, such as diabetes, lupus, thyroid, scleroderma and rheumatoid arthritis, have led to an increase in the chances of developing dry eyes among patients as these diseases adversely affect the functioning patient’s tear glands. Furthermore, the steadily increasing geriatric population in the region is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Elderly patients are more likely to develop ocular discomfort, which can result in the rising prevalence of this syndrome. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include growing awareness regarding the available treatment options and rapid advancements in the healthcare sector.

Key Regions Analysed

United States

Canada

Market by Disease Type

Evaporative Dry Eye Syndrome

Aqueous Dry Eye Syndrome

Market by Drug Type

Lubricant Eye Drops

Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Autologous Serum Eye Drops

Others

Market by Product

Liquid Drops

Gels

Liquid Wipes

Eye Ointments

Others

Market by Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

