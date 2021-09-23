Japan Coffee And Tea Capsules Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

The recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Japan Coffee and Tea Capsules Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2021-2026”, estimates that the market for coffee capsules and tea capsules in Japan reached a value of US$ XX Million and US$ XX Million respectively in the year 2020. Looking forward, the market for coffee capsules and tea capsules in Japan is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% during 2021-2026. Beverage capsules are innovative single-serve containers which incorporate the powder of beverage concentrate. Unlike packets, these capsules preserve the aroma and authentic flavor of the beverage. This, coupled with the convenience and efficiency provided by them have assisted beverage capsules in gaining traction among the consumers. As drinking tea is an integral part of Japan culture, a heightened demand for tea capsules has been witnessed in the region. Moreover, changes in lifestyle and culture have increased the number of single-person households, in turn, impacting the spending patterns of consumers. This has led to a boost in the demand for single value packs and convenient food products which are meant for one-time-use and can be disposed off easily.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The large working population in Japan has majorly contributed in propelling the demand for beverage capsules in the country. In addition to this, an inclination towards organizing business meetings at cafés rather than offices is augmenting the consumption of coffee capsules in Japan. Apart from this, the trend of acquiring barista-like coffee flavor in institutional and domestic spaces is also leading the consumers to opt for coffee capsules. These factors have further assisted in thriving the demand for single-serve capsule machines in the recent years. Moreover, progress in technology has resulted into the invention of microfiltration, and patented lidded capsules for optimized flavor extraction, consistency and taste. In confluence with this, manufacturers have come up with a wide range of exceptional taste-boosting flavors and blends, catering to the altering consumer preferences. For instance, there are many types of tea capsules available to the consumers such as black tea capsule, green tea capsules, herbal tea capsules, etc. Besides this, Nestle’s Nescafe dolce gusto now offers more than 15 flavors of coffee capsules which can be brewed easily at home. Furthermore, the manufacturers are introducing largest and different styles of coffee pods which are biodegradable and eco-friendly in nature, like paper coffee pods K-cups and T-discs, so as to widen their product portfolio.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the coffee capsule market in Japan has also been examined with some of the major players being:

Nestle Nespresso Corporation

Nescafe Dulce Gusto

Café Bonini, Café Royal

Kimbo

Royal-T Café

Hills Bros Coffee

Illy Australia and Antico Caffe Greco

Some of the key players operating in the tea capsule market in the region:

Nescafe Dulce Gusto

Lipton

Café Bonini

Royal-T Café

Special-T by Nestle

Yamato Tea

Market Breakup by Capsules Type:

Black Tea

Green Tea

Herbal Tea

Market Breakup by Style:

Biodegradable Coffee Pods

Eco-Friendly Coffee Pods

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Retail Stores

Online

Others

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

