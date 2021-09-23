CPG Logistics Market Report 2021: Size, Share, Industry Overview, Growth, Trends and Forecast till 2026 – Syndicated Analytics

CPG Logistics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast, 2021-2026” provides a deep and thorough evaluation of the global CPG Logistics market based on its segments including type, end-use and region. The report tracks the latest industry trends and analyses their overall impact on the market. It also evaluates the market dynamics, which cover the key demand and price indicators, and studies the market on the basis of the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Historical Year: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2025

Consumer packaged goods (CPG) logistics refers to a business process that involves the management and transportation of consumer packaged goods from the point of manufacturing to the point of consumption. It includes numerous services, such as pickup, freight forwarding, delivery, multimodal transport through ship, air, truck, rail, etc. CPG logistics ensures the prompt arrival of the products to retailers without any damages and provides customs brokerage, tracking and tracing of freight goods services, etc.

Global CPG Logistics Industry Trends and Drivers:

The increasing outsourcing of logistics services represents one of the primary factors driving the CPG logistics market. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with CPG logistics and rising advancements in transportation technology, such as warehouse automation, are further propelling the growth of the market. These innovations lower transportation costs, improve worker safety, enhance warehouse productivity, etc. Furthermore, the growing penetration of integrated service providers that perform activities such as transportation and warehousing is further anticipated to bolster the CPG logistics market in the coming years.

Global CPG Logistics Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented in on the basis of type, end use and region.

Type

End use

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



